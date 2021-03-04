Former Biden Senior Advisor Launches New Podcast and Cast in Groundbreaking Hollywood Reality Series

LEWES, Del., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a short hiatus following the Biden Inauguration, and after hundreds of media interviews with some of the world's most respected media platforms, former Biden senior advisor, attorney, entrepreneur, and opinion-maker, Moe Vela is back to delight progressives and thought leaders with the announcement of his new podcast and national radio show, In the Know with Moe. Soon, Vela will also begin playing a visible and senior role in a groundbreaking Hollywood business reality show, Unicorn Hunters, created to be "the only show that can make you rich" and reach a broad international audience through TV, web streaming, and mobile application.

Moe Vela

In the Know with Moe is broadcast live each Thursday as a weekly video podcast and talk radio show where two-time former White House executive Moe Vela will invite thought-provoking and inspirational guests to humanize the issues and discuss solutions to what matters to us as a global family. From current events, politics, and business to human interest, social activism, and saving our planet, Moe shares his opinions and experiences and will use his humor, curiosity, and warmth to get a glimpse into the hearts of his guests and learn from their insights, knowledge, and perspectives.

"As part of my next chapter, I hope to use my podcast, radio show, career, and platform to celebrate our shared humanity and talk about actionable solutions to our shared challenges," said Vela. "Along with my guests, I look to empower, inspire, enlighten, and call our listeners and viewers to action."

In the Know with Moe joins the growing family of thoughtful voices on the Progressive Voices Network.

For more information or to listen to previous podcast episodes, visit www.intheknowwithmoe.com or search In the Know with Moe on Spreaker, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, or your favorite podcast provider.

Unicorn Hunters will be produced in Los Angeles, CA, and will stream live weekly across multiple time zones at www.UnicornHunters.com. The show is intended to open doors that have been traditionally closed to most investors and democratize the investment model and opportunities to create wealth.

"Throughout my career, whether in my two senior-executive roles in the White House, as an attorney, or as an entrepreneur, I have committed my life to creating opportunity and an equal playing field at every turn, especially for the marginalized and disenfranchised," said Moe Vela, former Biden, and Gore Senior Advisor, and current Board member and Chief Transparency Officer of TransparentBusiness. "I am so proud to be a part of this groundbreaking show that will educate, empower, and entertain and will allow me to continue my lifelong passion of creating access for all people - those who can invest, those who aspire to, and those who simply want to learn and be inspired while being entertained."

Moe Vela is an attorney, entrepreneur, consultant, political commentator, opinion-maker, author of Little Secret, Big Dreams, and the first Hispanic American and LGBTQ American to serve twice in the White House in a senior executive role — as Sr. Advisor to Vice President Al Gore and then-Vice President Joe Biden. He is Of Counsel at the law firm of Stein, Mitchell, Beato, and Missner. Moe is on the Board of Directors of TransparentBusiness and TruConnect. Follow him on Twitter: @moevela

