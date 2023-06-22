Former Biden White House Advisors Launch Strategic Communications and Social Impact Firm

22 Jun, 2023

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, former Biden White House advisors Thomas Isen and Alex Yudelson announced the launch of Second Floor Advisors, a full-service impact engagement and strategic communications firm.

Founded by trusted political advisors with years of West Wing, private sector, and local government experience, Second Floor Advisors will help companies and individuals navigate today's fraught political landscape and leverage their platforms to create positive change with an emphasis on consensus building.

Second Floor Advisors has a unique understanding of the interconnectedness of government, social impact, and business and offers a wide range of services including crisis management, platform building, communications strategy, and thought leadership.

More than ever, businesses and individuals are being counted on to speak out at the right time and in the right way. The majority of Americans want to see their favorite brands and individuals have a well-defined authentic social impact platform as well as speak out on current social & political issues. Companies and individuals increasingly feel pressure from stakeholders to respond internally and externally to these potentially divisive topics.

"Knowing when (and when not) to respond to societal issues, what verticals to utilize, who to speak to, and what tone to strike will be questions companies face more and more in our polarized world," said Thomas Isen, co-Founder of Second Floor Advisors. "Companies will have to make fast decisions whether to respond to the real world within which they are operating, with little room for error."

Americans expect companies and individuals to have a mission and core values that they support. Eighty-one percent of Americans believe CEOs should be personally visible when discussing public policy with external stakeholders or work their company has done to benefit society. And over half of employees say they would consider resigning if the company's values don't align with their own, even in difficult economic times.

"Gone are the days of performative activism," said Alex Yudelson, co-Founder of Second Floor Advisors. "Stakeholders have wised up. Social impact and a core set of values must permeate every aspect of a business. We are uniquely positioned to help companies identify issues that will resonate with their stakeholders, build real and nuanced platforms around these issues, and communicate them clearly to effect positive change."

Second Floor Advisors takes pride in fostering strong relationships with its clients, working collaboratively to understand their unique challenges and goals. By delivering tailored strategies, the firm aims to create sustainable brand equity for organizations and individuals across various sectors.

For more information about Second Floor Advisors and its services, please visit SecondFloorAdvisors.com.

Bios

  • Thomas Isen is the co-Founder of Second Floor Advisors. Most recently Thomas served in the Biden-Harris White House as Senior Advisor to the Cabinet Secretary, the primary liaison between the President and his Cabinet. Prior to that he served as Chief of Staff to a Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris Transition overseeing Intergovernmental Affairs, Fundraising, and the Office of the President-Elect. Before venturing into public service, Thomas held a variety of communications, marketing, and business development roles in the fashion, beauty, and retail space at companies including Charlotte Tilbury and Dr. Barbara Sturm
  • Alex Yudelson is the co-Founder of Second Floor Advisors. Most recently, Alex served in the Biden-Harris White House as Executive Secretary of the Domestic Policy Council, where he worked on a wide array of key policy issues. Prior to that he served as President Obama's liaison to sports teams, leagues, and athletes in the White House from 2014-2016. He also served as Chief of Staff of the City of Rochester (NY), helping oversee its over $500 million budget and 3,000 employees, managing intergovernmental affairs, and coordinating a wide variety of political and policy matters.

