Former BIS Special Agent Donald Pearce Joins Torres Trade Advisory

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its team of former government investigators, Torres Trade Advisory, LLC has added Donald Pearce to its Global Risk, Monitorship, and Investigations Practice as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Pearce joins TTA from the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") where he served as a Special Agent in the Office of Export Enforcement. He is a subject matter expert in strategic trade control policy, transnational criminal investigations, and national security issues.

Before his retirement from BIS in 2020, Mr. Pearce served as the acting Unit Chief for Liaison and Interdiction, providing subject matter expertise to international organizations, other government agencies, and industry worldwide. He was the principal author of the 2016 amendments to the Wassenaar Arrangement's Best Practices for Export Control Enforcement, drawing on over 30 years of customs and strategic trade control experience.

In addition, Mr. Pearce used his knowledge of cyber investigative and forensics techniques to partner with the FBI on a targeted outreach program focused on export control-related cybersecurity issues, significantly increasing awareness in the industry. His career included prosecuting precedent-setting cases, establishing the Regional Export Control Officer position at the US Embassy in Singapore, coordinating successful interdictions of dangerous goods, and protecting the international supply chain through successful public/private cooperative efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Don to the team and we are certain his hands-on investigative experience will bring leadership to our growing Global Risk, Monitorship, and Investigations Practice," said TTA's President, Olga Torres. "We live in an era of high stakes and ever-expanding regulations and government enforcement, and we are delighted to have Don assisting our clients. His broad perspective on managing risk and responding to investigations will be invaluable to businesses seeking greater certainty on a wide range of international trade issues."

Torres Trade Advisory is a business advisory firm with offices in Dallas, Texas and Washington, D.C. focused on delivering strategic international trade guidance in areas such as customs risks and compliance, economic sanctions and export controls, operational compliance, corporate investigations, due diligence, and cybersecurity.

