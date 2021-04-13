Former Blackboard VP of Engineering to Join Protenus

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, announced today the addition of Jay White as the Vice President of Engineering. Prior to joining Protenus, Jay spent 14 years leading global software engineering teams at Blackboard, a leading EdTech company. Recognizably, Jay led Blackboard's multi-portfolio transformation to SAFe methodologies to drive alignment of the engineering team to key business objectives. Jay also led a re-imagining of Blackboard's Data and Analytics product suite resulting in a complete transformation of a $15M line of business.

"I am thrilled to have Jay join the leadership team at Protenus," stated Nick Culbertson, CEO of Protenus. "Jay has a deep appreciation for what it takes to successfully scale enterprise-ready engineering teams, which is exactly what Protenus needs as our growth continues to accelerate."

"I believe that diverse and empowered engineering teams that have clear objectives deliver the best results and value to our customers," said Jay. "I'm thrilled to join a team that has a foundation of engineering patterns and processes in place, as well as a culture that ensures each team member's success as we work towards our organizational goals. I'm looking forward to helping the team scale, mature, and advance compliance analytics in healthcare."

While serving as Vice President of Engineering at Blackboard, Jay focused on building high-performance teams with organizational and process maturity. Jay has a passion for aligned objectives at every level of an engineering organization, specifically to empower decision-making by those closest to the work. At Blackboard, Jay championed an OKR-based management system through a 700+ person engineering organization and also sat on Blackboard's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion executive steering committee to support the values of DEI within the engineering teams.

About Protenus

Protenus uses AI to reduce risk and save resources for the nation's leading health systems, detecting and preventing compliance violations such as breaches to patient privacy and incidents of clinical drug diversion. Compliance analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerts privacy, pharmacy and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. For two consecutive years, Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers and one of CBInsights Digital Health 150. Protenus was also named the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

