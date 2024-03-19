Former Boyne Capital Principal, Josh Bilmes, Launches Oceans Equity

New Private Equity Firm Aims to Empower Business Leaders and Champion Growth

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Oceans Equity, a Miami-based private equity firm committed to transforming potential into progress. With a focus on service businesses and niche product companies across various sectors, Oceans Equity champions sustainable growth through genuine collaboration.

Oceans Equity is led by Josh Bilmes, a seasoned investor with extensive M&A experience in multiple industries.

New Private Equity Firm Aims to Empower Business Leaders and Champion Growth. Post this Photo of Josh Bilmes, Managing Partner of Newly-founded Venture Capital firm Oceans Equity.

"Oceans Equity is more than an investment firm; it's a platform for empowering ambitious leaders and elevating exceptional businesses," says Bilmes. "The firm employs a collaborative approach to investing, recognizing the value of intellectual honesty and open communication in building successful businesses and maximizing outcomes. With a founder mindset, Oceans Equity offers a cooperative alternative to traditional private equity. Our sincere goal is to build a community of high-integrity business leaders who seek authenticity and have a strong drive for achievement."

Oceans Equity has a highly selective model with its investments, ensuring resources and dedicated on-demand support for each business in its portfolio. The firm utilizes a proactive and data-driven approach to address complex challenges, transforming good businesses into great companies.

"We're not just about making an investment; we offer dependable guidance, expert advice, and a trusted hand to help business leaders redefine what's possible," Bilmes added.

For more information about Oceans Equity, visit https://oceans-equity.com/ or to contact Josh Bilmes, click here .

About Oceans Equity

Oceans Equity is a Miami-based private equity firm that focuses on service businesses and niche product companies across various sectors. With a commitment to sustainable growth, collaboration, and empowering ambitious leaders, Oceans Equity backs bold visions for growing companies.

SOURCE Oceans Equity, LLC