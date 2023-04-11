Former Brooklyn Resident Association Leaders Speak Out Against Proposed Menthol Ban in New York State Legislature

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AFEP, former Brooklyn housing and resident association leaders are speaking out against the proposed ban on menthol cigarettes. In a letter penned to Gov. Hochul, the three leaders noted how this well-intentioned yet out of touch policy proposal could adversely affect Black and brown residents in Brooklyn public housing and the community at-large.

Deborah Carter, former president of the Gravesend Houses Resident Association in south Brooklyn, said, "A ban on menthol cigarettes will bring more illegal and criminal activity to our communities. We are already fighting to stop violence; a ban creates an opportunity for illegal menthol cigarette dealers to come set up shop, creating a competitive illegal market resulting in more crime and violence in and around public housing. We are tired of policy makers using our communities to conduct social experiments."

In 2020, the Baltimore Sun newspaper wrote about a Silver Spring, Maryland grandmother living with her two daughters and grandson received an eviction notice from her apartment after police saw her smoking in the parking lot. Banning menthol cigarettes unfairly targets the Black community.

"News coverage and public outcry stopped the eviction, but you can see how this policy would disproportionately target the Black community, opening us up to more scrutiny from police and further jeopardizing our safety," said former president of the Rutland Houses Resident Association, John Prince.

"We are calling on Gov. Hochul, members of the New York Senate, and New York Assembly to focus on bringing down crime rates, investing in affordable housing, and creating a more livable New York. A ban on menthol, will undoubtedly create another problem in our community during a time in which we're trying to recover from the war on drugs," added Lillian Marshall, former chair of the Brooklyn South Resident Association.

ABOUT: Deborah A. Carter, John Prince, and Lillian Marshall are all leaders on housing and resident services matters in Brooklyn, New York. Having served the Gravesend Houses, Rutland Houses, and Brooklyn South Resident Associations, respectively, the three leaders have a combined 60+ years of experience in housing and public services. The Alliance for Fair and Equitable Policy has been tracking the issue of menthol bans and others since 2021.

