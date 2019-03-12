Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against BrightView Holdings, Inc. ("BrightView") (NYSE: BV) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 28, 2018, BrightView sold 21.3 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $22 a share raising $468,600,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, BrightView stock has imploded, on March 11, 2019, the stock closed at $14.03

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2018 IPO contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an BrightView shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

