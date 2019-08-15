Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Farfetch Limited (FTCH); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Farfetch Limited (NASDAQ: FTCH) ("Farfetch").

On or about September 21, 2018, Farfetch sold 44.2 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $20.00 a share raising $884,874,980 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Farfetch stock has plunged, on August 14, 2019, the stock closed at $11.51.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a $89.6 million loss for second quarter 2019, which was larger-than-expected. The Company also announced that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned and a $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its September 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO") and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Farfetch shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

Additionally, you can

