Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) ("DBV Technologies").

On December 19, 2018, after the US markets closed, DBV Technologies made known that following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to 11 years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn. The Company stated, "Although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA."

Following this news DBV Technologies stock was down over 60% in pre-market trading on December 20, 2018.

