FORMER CALIFORNIA STATE COURT JUDGE AND UNITED STATES ATTORNEY DEBRA WONG YANG APPOINTED TO CONDUCT INVESTIGATION OF RECENT HARASSMENT ALLEGATION

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Commanders have appointed Pallas Global Group LLC, led by former Assistant United States Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller, to manage an independent investigation into an allegation made last week against Team owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston relating to her employment at the Team, which ended in 2008. Pallas Global Group has retained Debra Wong Yang to lead the investigation. Ms. Yang, who is renowned in the field, is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP in Los Angeles and previously served as the firm's Chair of the White Collar Defense and Investigations Practice Group. Ms. Yang previously served as a California Superior Court Judge, United States Attorney for the Central District of California, and a Los Angeles Police Department Commissioner.

The Team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegation, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Ms. Yang will report her findings to Pallas Global Group, and those findings will be released to the public. All questions concerning this matter should be directed to Pallas Global Group or Ms. Yang.

