Former CalPERS Executive Named Executive Director of the National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy (the Institute) announced that Marta Green has been named its Executive Director, effective January 30, 2024. Under Green's leadership, the Institute will work to advance and safeguard the interests of public sector employees, retirees, and their dependents by developing and disseminating research that supports their access to affordable, comprehensive, high-quality health care in the United States.

Katrina Daniel, Board Chair and Chief Health Care Officer for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Marta as the first Executive Director of the Institute. Her extensive leadership in public sector health care, most recently at the California Public Employees Retirement System, uniquely qualifies her to drive research and educate federal policymakers on key issues impacting public sector benefits."

"We can achieve better health care value and outcomes for millions of public sector employees, retirees, and families." Post this

Green brings a wealth of experience in health care delivery system reform, public policy, and public affairs. She has spent over two decades in the public sector, most recently as Chief of Health Plan Research and Administration at the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest purchasing organization following the federal government where she oversaw benefit design, financing, and contracting to ensure comprehensive health benefits for 1.5 million public employees and their families.

Having served as senior advisor since the Institute's launch last summer, Green played a crucial role in the organization's formation and guided the development of its first research initiative on drug cost containment. In her new role, Green will continue to drive the Institute's research initiatives, white paper development, educational events, and strategic partnerships, providing stakeholders and policymakers a clear understanding of the health care benefits offered to public sector employees, retirees, and their dependents.

Prior to her leadership role at CalPERS, Green served as the Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) where she oversaw the daily operations of California's health plan regulator and led organizational transformation to implement hundreds of new health plan requirements under the landmark federal Affordable Care Act. In 2021, Green was selected by the California Governor's Office to serve as the project lead for the third-party administrator for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Regarding her appointment, Green said, "I am honored by this opportunity to work alongside such a diverse set of state public sector entity leaders and allied organizations to safeguard the benefits of critical public servants. Together, we can achieve better health care value and outcomes for millions of public sector employees, retirees, and their families."

National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy



The National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy (the Institute) is a non-profit (501)(c)(3), nonpartisan, national policy institute focused on public policy areas impacting health care plans available to public sector employees, retirees, and their beneficiaries. The Institute conducts research, develops authored papers and issue briefs, and hosts events to raise awareness and educate the Washington, D.C., policy community. Visit our website at healthcarepolicy-institute.org.

Media contact is Ava Walderman, awalderman@healthsperien.com

SOURCE National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy