Former Canopy Growth Exec Jon Cooper Joins CaaMTech Board

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaMTech, Inc., the foremost authority on psychedelic chemistry and leading developers of novel psychedelic compounds and formulations, announced today that Jon Cooper has joined the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Cooper brings a wealth of entrepreneurial and business experience to the board which will help the company expand its future capabilities.

Former Canopy Growth Exec, Jon Cooper, has joined CaaMTech's Board of Directors

"Jon brings unique expertise to our already talented team," said Dr. Andrew Chadeayne, CEO of CaaMTech. "His experience in the fields of health and wellness, natural products, and early-stage ventures will help us solidify our place as leaders in this fast-growing industry."

Jon Cooper led ebbu to an acquisition by Canopy Growth Corporation in 2018, a deal worth C $429 million. Dr. Chadeayne served as ebbu's Chief Innovation Officer during this period where he developed the company's worldwide patent portfolio for pioneering cannabis formulations, genetically modified plants, and related products.

"Jon's leadership at ebbu was critical to our success in the early days of the cannabis industry," said Dr. Chadeayne. "We believe Jon's experience at ebbu will be valuable as we navigate the initial development of the psychedelics industry."

In addition to his position on CaaMTech's board, Cooper also participated in the company's $1.35 million funding round which closed in 2019.

"Psychedelic medicine offers the single greatest opportunity to positively impact mental health and well-being worldwide," said Jon Cooper, "and CaaMTech is uniquely positioned to make that happen. When you're involved with a promising company that is aligned with your core beliefs and aspirations for humanity ... that's when good things happen."

"Jon's track record, combined with his belief in CaaMTech's vision of creating psychedelic compounds and formulations for improving the health and happiness of humankind made him a natural fit for our Board of Directors," said Dr. Chadeayne. "We couldn't be more excited about the team of A-players that we've assembled."

About CaaMTech:

CaaMTech is the foremost drug discovery and lead optimization company focused on engineering psychedelic drugs that meet the standards of modern medicine. CaaMTech is improving the health and happiness of humankind by creating and optimizing psychedelic compounds and formulations through rigorous science and continuous innovation.

Media Contact:

Davis Wuolle

davis@caam.tech

+1.510.747.9001

Media Kit Download:

https://caam.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Former-Canopy-Growth-Exec-Jon-Cooper-Joins-CaaMTech-Board.zip

Related Images

jon-cooper.jpg

Jon Cooper

Former Canopy Growth Exec, Jon Cooper, has joined CaaMTech's Board of Directors

Related Links

CaaMTech Website

Media Kit

SOURCE CaaMTech, Inc.