Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence

Don is a veteran CIO and digital leader, having held CIO positions in banking and financial services over the past 15 years. Most recently, he was CIO of Santander Consumer USA, CIO of Capital One Auto Financing and Digital Operations Officer for Capital One Financial Services. Prior to this, Mr. Goin held engineering and technology leadership positions at Southwest Airlines Co., IONA Technologies and Raytheon Defense Systems.

According to Don Goin, "this role with Naya will help us identify new market entrants for businesses and align engineering talent with high potential products. We are seeing a lot of activity and the emergence of new products in artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain that can be differentiators for many industries. We can help companies isolate disruptor risk and execute on their most challenging endeavors to ensure competitiveness in the digital age."

At Capital One, Don co-led the Capital One Garage innovation center and helped bring new products to market with focus on product, design and engineering and through the implementation of Lean principles and Design Thinking. As a Chief Information Officer, he led teams that drove turnarounds and transformation to resolve complex business problems, strengthen and mature information security, ensure regulatory compliance, develop lean, well managed operations and build new capabilities to create and enhance customer experiences through business agility.

"We are very excited to have Don join our team. When I first met Don, I was extremely impressed with his ability to understand technology and business from a multi-faceted viewpoint. Don's experience in both startups and large corporations is a big asset for our platform and portfolio companies. We are keen to make this a successful start for both Don and Naya," said Dayakar Puskoor, Founder and Managing Director at Naya Ventures.

Founded in 2011, Naya Ventures invests in early stage B2B companies where its product development expertise, emerging market channel relationships and go-to-market strategies can efficiently increase enterprise value. Led by serial entrepreneurs with multiple exits, Naya Ventures' principals work alongside a global network of C-level executives at influential F500 companies. To date, Naya has invested in 18 companies, and its global network of advisors help accelerate value creation.

