Former CDC Leader Joins ICF

John Auerbach to Advise on Critical Federal Health Issues

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, today announced that John Auerbach has joined ICF as a senior executive and strategic adviser for its U.S. federal health business.

Auerbach comes to ICF from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where he served as the director of intergovernmental and strategic affairs, leading the agency's engagement with federal, state, local, tribal and territorial agencies and other external partners. In addition, he oversaw CDC's health equity advisory group and served as a chief equity officer for the agency's COVID-19 response.

Sitting within ICF's health, human services and workforce business, Auerbach will draw on his public sector leadership experience to help guide the company's work in emerging federal health markets and identify ways to better support agencies with their long-term goals. He will also offer industry-informed insights on challenges faced by federal health agencies, drawing from ICF's over 2,600 federal health, social programs, workforce and organizational strategy experts and over 40 years of experience in this space.

"Amid today's tremendous global health and social challenges, ICF's capabilities and solutions for federal health agencies have never been more relevant," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, human services and workforce. "John's industry experience will help advance our proven combination of deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge analytics and technology solutions to help clients better meet their critical missions and deliver improved health outcomes. We are excited to have him as part of our team."

"There is a real need for timely, accurate and action-oriented data to ensure health agencies can not only respond quickly, effectively and equitably to future health emergencies, but also tackle burgeoning public health challenges facing the nation today," said Auerbach. "ICF's mission-driven culture and track record of delivering high-impact programs is helping us prepare for that future, while keeping growing threats, such as behavioral health and the impacts of climate change, at the forefront. I am truly honored to join this team of dedicated professionals."

Prior to the CDC, Auerbach was the public health commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the former president and CEO of Trust for America's Health, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting sound public health policy and making disease prevention a national priority through research, reports and communications campaigns. Auerbach has co-authored numerous publications covering topics ranging from the social determinants of health, mental health, substance misuse, the health and wellbeing of older adults and more, and was a recipient of the American Public Health Association's Excellence in Public Health Award.

