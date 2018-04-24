Former Celebrity Aide Launches World's First $100K+ Job Board for Private Service Professionals

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Global Enterprises, a privately owned, diversified company based in North Carolina, today announced the private beta launch of PrivateService.Jobs℠, the world's first and only premium job board for private service professionals that exclusively lists $100K+ jobs.

Founded by Curtis M. Greenwood, former chief of staff and executive aide to world-famous media moguls, PrivateService.Jobs features full-time, part-time, and temporary jobs for assistants, estate managers, housekeepers, nannies, butlers, private chefs, chauffeurs, domestic couples, yacht & aircraft crew, security personnel, and more. All listed positions, many of which are unique to the website, pay the equivalent of $100,000 USD or more per year.

JOB SEEKERS: Browse through high-paying positions for free, searching by employment type, location, and keywords using a state-of-the-art, interactive job board. To access full job descriptions and to apply for positions, sign up for a weekly, monthly, or annual subscription. Switch plans as needed. Cancel online anytime.

EMPLOYERS: Post an unlimited number of $100K+ jobs, 100% for free. Once approved, listings are promoted on the website and across social media platforms, reaching tens of thousands of professionals. You can then find, contact, and recruit top candidates using the website's application portal and resume database, all for free. No contracts. No mandatory fees. No credit cards required.

"After extensive development, I'm thrilled to introduce PrivateService.Jobs, a premium job board that not only connects top-tier individuals with world-class jobs, but helps to advance careers and improve lives, one position at a time," says Founder Curtis M. Greenwood.

Featuring a clean, modern interface built upon a fully-responsive platform, PrivateService.Jobs delivers a seamless user experience across all devices.

The final release of PrivateService.Jobs will officially debut on June 26, 2018.

For more information, please visit: https://www.PrivateService.Jobs/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-celebrity-aide-launches-worlds-first-100k-job-board-for-private-service-professionals-300634485.html

SOURCE PrivateService.Jobs

Related Links

https://www.privateservice.jobs

