Former CEO of Holiday Inns Inc. Appointed to the Board of Loyyal

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyyal, the industry leader in applying blockchain technologies to loyalty and incentive programs, is pleased to announce Ken Hamlet, former CEO of Holiday Inns Inc. has been appointed to its board effective March 1st, 2019. During his 9 year tenure as CEO, Holiday Inns Inc. launched or acquired brands such as Hamptons Inns Inc, Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, and Residence Inns, and was the leading hospitality brand with more than 19% market share worldwide ,and more than 4000 hotels in 53 countries. In addition, Mr. Hamlet coordinated the purchase and integration of Harrah's Gaming Corp into the Holiday Corp system.

Relevantly, Mr. Hamlet also serves on the boards of Venue Book, an online hotel booking company, and is a partner in Green Hospitality Partners, a hotel group focused on secondary markets. Additionally, Mr. Hamlet is Chairman of a 25 year old private direct to consumer wine company and devotes time as a board member of the School of Hotel Administration of Boston University, along with serving as an operating advisor of two well-known NYC-based private equity groups – Crestview Partners LLC, and AEA, Inc.

Hamlet attended Cornell University graduating with a B.S. degree in Hotel Administration and also graduated from Harvard Business School's Advanced Management (AMP) program.

Hamlet plays an integral role working with Loyyal to help with introductions for our Loyalty Programs with his contacts in the hospitality space, cruise ship space and gaming arena.

"Loyyal represents the most positive disruption in hospitality technology I have seen in many years," said Ken Hamlet. "The value that Loyyal can bring to reducing loyalty program operating costs, as well as entirely new ways to reduce or manage the massive liabilities associated with the programs inspired me to take on this role. I'm incredibly excited to contribute my experience alongside the rest of Loyyal's board, to accelerate their success."

Gregory Simon, CEO and Founder of Loyyal said: "We are excited to have Ken join the Loyyal team. With our Loyyal Product Suite 2.0 now deployed, 2019 will be a year of aggressively scaling production use of our platform. His extensive experience as a leading CEO in the hospitality industry will assist us in capturing market share in this strategically important vertical."

