Former CEO of Mathnasium Brings International Brand Experience to Deka Lash

Leading Eyelash Extension Franchise Welcomes Shant Assarian as Brand President

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, the pioneering beauty brand specializing in eyelash extensions and brow services, is pleased to announce the appointment of franchise veteran Shant Assarian to its leadership team as the company's President.

Assarian comes to Deka Lash from Mathnasium, where he served in various C-Suite roles. He was instrumental in driving growth and success through increasing unit revenue and profitability, advancing the technology and resources provided to franchisees, and turning the young brand into a leader in the supplemental education market.

"Shant is bringing experience and expertise to an already talented team as the company moves into its next phase of growth. The depth of his experience will complement our team and enable our company to meet strong consumer demand and provide a best-in-class business model, technology, and support for our franchisees" said Deka Lash CEO Jennifer Blair. "He is passionate about franchising and has the proven ability to operate in a fast-growing environment, leveraging his financial, operational, and analytical expertise."

The brand that started in Blair's living room has now grown to 125 studios across North America. The company anticipates it will have 140 studios by year end and is projected to have 200 studios open by the end of 2023. Deka Lash's proven business model and exceptional reputation sets up the brand for strident growth domestically and beyond.

"I'm excited to be with Deka Lash. It's an incredible brand with extraordinary potential and amazing people throughout the organization – all the ingredients necessary to achieve dramatic success," said Assarian. "Everyone is passionate about what we do because it's rewarding. From the Studio Owners to the Lash Artists building their careers in the growing beauty industry, to the members who are redefining everyday luxury."

Deka Lash offers studio owners a tested and proven professional training program, a proprietary studio design, a personalized customer experience, and an industry leading membership program that goes beyond standard packages.

For franchise opportunities visit https://www.dekalashfranchise.com/

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash is a beauty company on a mission to help you uncover the most confident and empowered version of yourself through customized lash and brow services, high-end products, and an elevated experience each and every time you walk through its doors. Founded in 2012 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, the modern retail studios, which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained Lash Artists, provide a variety of looks and styles to choose from. The concept began franchising in 2016 and is currently operating 125 studios throughout North America. To learn more about the Deka Lash franchise opportunity, visit https://www.dekalashfranchise.com/

