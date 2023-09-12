Former CEO of VolunteerMatch Named One Degree's Head of Development and Partnerships

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Degree is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Baldwin, former CEO of VolunteerMatch, as Head of Development and Partnerships. An accomplished leader and technologist, Baldwin brings twenty years of experience securing strategic partnerships, cultivating major gifts, and growing earned revenue to support impact and innovation in the nonprofit sector.

"I am honored to be joining One Degree," Baldwin shared. "The team's innovative technology and commitment to expanding the digital infrastructure for public services and benefits is transformational. One Degree is setting new standards for social care technology, and I am eager to help them expand their influence, impact and reach."

One Degree builds digital social care infrastructure for low-income communities and the organizations that serve them. Leaders in equity-centered technology, they offer products and services ranging from referral management systems to white-label community resource portals and partner with government agencies and nonprofits to help people build paths out of poverty. Their community resource platform, 1degree.org, provides free public access to a database of over 31,000 life-changing social services and benefits serving the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, New York City, Southwest New Mexico, and other regions nationwide.

"We are honored to have Greg on board," said One Degree CEO Rey Faustino. "His expertise will be crucial to building relationships with funders and partners who share our values and vision. We're seeing the rapid privatization of social services technology at the expense of community voice and equity, and Greg's guidance and fundraising efforts will help us respond effectively to build safety net infrastructure that truly meets people's needs."

As CEO of VolunteerMatch, the web's largest volunteer engagement network, Baldwin oversaw a platform serving 125,000+ nonprofits, 150 companies, and hundreds of thousands of volunteers weekly. His leadership helped communities engage over $14 billion worth of volunteer services during his tenure. He joined the organization as Chief Imagination Officer, after an early career in the advertising industry.

In his new role, Baldwin will focus on engaging cross-sector stakeholders to collaborate with One Degree to expand social services infrastructure as a vital public good.

One Degree empowers people to build healthy and fulfilling lives through equity-centered technology and deep community partnerships.

