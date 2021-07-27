Former Cerner COO, Michael Nill, joins MacroHealth's Board of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroHealth is pleased to announce that Michael Nill has joined the company's Board of Directors.

As a MacroHealth Director, Nill will leverage his nearly two-decade experience scaling the Cerner Corporation to help guide the organization's executive team. During his last nine years at Cerner, Nill served as Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for delivering operational and financial performance for a $5.5B global business with over 30,000 associates worldwide.

"Mike is a proven trailblazer, and his leadership style complements our board of directors' skills and experience," said Virgil Bretz, CEO of MacroHealth. "He is joining us at a critical point in our evolution, and we are excited to leverage his perspective and vast experience to drive growth and innovation in support of our customers."

"Since leaving Cerner in 2020, I have been working with a number of early and mid-stage startup companies. I see MacroHealth as well-positioned to create exponential growth and I am excited that I can utilize my skills to help scale a results-driven, quality-minded organization," said Nill. Nill further commented that he believes, "MacroHealth has a tremendous opportunity to impact the purchasing of healthcare services and bring more transparency to healthcare pricing."

With Nill's appointment, the MacroHealth Board of Directors now consists of seven members. Their collective expertise will guide MacroHealth through the next phases of growth and development.

About MacroHealth

MacroHealth is on a mission to transform how Payers and Providers buy and sell healthcare services. We build collaborative relationships, expert knowledge, and groundbreaking technologies that help our customers thrive in an ever-changing ecosystem.

