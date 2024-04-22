Former CFA Society Colorado President Tom Riley Recruited to Join Alpha Capital Family Office

Denver-Based Outsourced Family Office Recruits Wealth Management Advisor to Directly Oversee Management of UHNW Client Assets Amid Growing Dissatisfaction in Industry with Private Banks and Major Brokerage Firms

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Capital Family Offices (ACFO) announces that it has recruited industry veteran Tom Riley, CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst) to join and lead portfolio management at the firm.

"Tom is one of the most talented portfolio managers I have seen in my four decades plus in the business," said Doug Campbell, founding partner at Alpha Capital Family Office. "At Alpha Capital, we serve clients who have already established themselves financially and this leads to investment portfolio decisions that are different than simply investing in some firm's balanced or growth portfolios. We are about risk, cashflow, tax mitigation and matching investments specifically to a particular client's values and goals."

Mr. Riley brings more than two decades of experience in the wealth and investment management industry. He joins Alpha Capital Family Offices from Northern Trust, where he served for over a decade as a senior portfolio manager, overseeing assets of over $500 million for UHNW investors.

"Joining the team at Alpha Capital Family Offices allows me to always put my clients first, helping them in new ways to grow and preserve their wealth," said Mr. Riley. "I now have the independence to bring tailored solutions to the table for my clients, which includes offering them opportunities to consider unique investments that aren't available at larger institutions."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Riley served as portfolio manager at Colorado State Bank & Trust. He began his career as an assistant portfolio manager at First Data Corporation.

"It's no surprise to see someone as skilled as Tom making the move to independence," said Tim Kneen, Founder, Partner, Consultant at Lumina Consulting. "This trend has been ongoing for years, especially as we have seen so much change happening at the largest private banks, often driven by a focus on profits and commoditization. Tom brings exceptional talent, and Alpha Capital Family Office is fortunate to have him join as an expert in portfolio management as well as a dynamic leader focused on growth."

Mr. Riley, who holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation, previously served as President and board member at the CFA® Society Colorado. Today he serves on the Board of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. He is also a member of The Economic Club of Colorado and serves on the investment committee for the Garland Country Day School, a private school in Denver, Colorado.

Mr. Riley earned an M.B.A. from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About Alpha Capital Family Office

Alpha Capital Family Office is a Denver-based outsourced family office that assists multigenerational business owners and ultra-high-net-worth families by creating intentional plans around their life, family, business, community, and wealth. The firm provides a full range of family office services including business consulting, asset management and planning, risk management and asset protection, estate planning, family governance, and philanthropy planning. For more information, visit acfamilyoffice.com .

Investment advisory services offered through Alpha Capital Family Office, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

