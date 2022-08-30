Former CFIUS Official from U.S. Department of Treasury J. Philip Ludvigson Joins King & Spalding

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that J. Philip Ludvigson, a former U.S. Department of Treasury official who recently helped lead the office that chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), has joined the firm as a partner on its International Trade team in Washington, D.C.

At Treasury, Ludvigson served in dual roles in the Office of Investment Security, including as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and as the founding Director for Monitoring & Enforcement. Before joining Treasury in 2019, Ludvigson also served as the Acting Director of Foreign Investment Risk Management at the Department of Homeland Security and guided that agency's participation in CFIUS and Team Telecom. In these roles, he oversaw the entire lifecycle of U.S. national security reviews of in-bound investment, including pursuing non-notified transactions, negotiating and monitoring national security mitigation agreements, and leading the Committee's enforcement program.

At King & Spalding, Ludvigson's practice will focus on providing strategic advice for clients seeking to identify and address potential CFIUS jurisdiction and risk-related concerns as they structure investments and other business transactions, as well as guiding them through the filing process and mitigation compliance.

"Phil not only has unique expertise gained from his multiple roles at CFIUS, but he enhances our practice in the information, communications, and technology sectors, particularly with his prior participation in the Team Telecom process, the interagency body that reviews investments in licensed telecommunications companies," said Christine Savage, partner on the firm's International Trade team, who leads the firm's practice in export controls, economic sanctions, and national security aspects of international trade.

"As a senior official at Treasury and through several years of other government roles, Phil has developed extensive national security experience, particularly in the CFIUS regulatory, policy, and enforcement process, that will be incredibly valuable to our clients engaging in investments with foreign participation or in sensitive industry sectors," said Zach Fardon, leader of King & Spalding's Government Matters practice group, of which the International Trade team is a part. "He also has experience in a variety of emerging regulatory areas that have synergies with the work we do on supply chain initiatives, telecommunications, transportation, energy, critical infrastructure, and government contracts."

Ludvigson earned his undergraduate degree from American University and his J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law. He also served as an officer in both the active and reserve components of the U.S. Army, and after nearly three decades in uniform, which included a combat tour in Iraq, Ludvigson retired from military service in 2020 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

"The entrepreneurial and collaborative culture at King & Spalding and the firm's excellent reputation in the national security, government investigations, and international trade fields made this opportunity an especially attractive one for me," said Ludvigson. "I'm eager to bring my legal skills, institutional insights, and years of national security-related experience to the firm's excellent CFIUS offering and to help continue to grow this thriving practice."

