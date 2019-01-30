Former CFTC Lawyer Launches Regulatory Advisory Firm for Blockchain Business

WASHINGTON and SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by blockchain industry veteran, Kevin Batteh, Jenga Advisors LLC is a Washington, D.C. based regulatory strategy firm specifically focused on advising blockchain companies with respect to regulatory compliant token projects and secondary market listings on global trading platforms. Jenga Advisors was established through a strategic partnership between Kevin Batteh and Jenga Business Consulting Group of Singapore ("Jenga BCG"), a leading blockchain advisory firm.

"In order to be a successful, decentralized application, the underlying token that drives the application must be widely distributed. In many instances, the best way to achieve wide distribution is through a listing on a trading platform. Trading platforms provide a way for participants in a decentralized application to obtain or sell the underlying utility token of the application. This in turn allows the application to achieve broader use and beneficial network effects," said Kevin Batteh, founding partner of Jenga Advisors.

"Kevin is widely recognized as a blockchain thought leader," said Bill Shihara, CEO of Bittrex. "Bittrex has relied on his global regulatory experience for several years, and he is an advocate that will enable blockchain clients to securely and efficiently navigate the current regulatory complexities, as well as the demands of responsible digital asset trading platforms who insist on working with compliant partners."

"Kevin has been a trusted partner and advisor to several of our projects from the beginning and we are excited to see the launch of Jenga Advisors. Given his deep experience in navigating regulation both as an advisor to entities that must navigate regulation and as a regulator himself, we know that he will be a valuable partner to other token teams," said Matthew Roszak, chairman of Bloq.

"We have relied on Kevin's expertise in the past and look forward to working with him in his new role," said Victor Kil, Chief of Overseas Projects for Upbit.

Kevin has over two decades of experience as a financial services lawyer, and for the past seven years has focused on the intersection of financial regulation and blockchain. Kevin has a proven track record of advising blockchain companies, as well as digital asset trading platforms, regulated exchanges, miners, blockchain infrastructure providers, and mainstream companies that wish to leverage blockchain.

Kevin began his career at a Fortune 100 law firm. In 2003 he joined the CFTC and served as chief trial attorney in the US Dollar LIBOR manipulation cases that resulted in billion dollar settlements. He also served as counsel to Commissioner Jill Sommers. Kevin has held senior roles with the UK FCA and the US Senate. Kevin is also a partner in Washington DC based Delta Strategy Group.

Jenga BCG, headquartered in Singapore, is a comprehensive blockchain business consulting firm specializing in structuring and compliance, risk management and banking solutions, marketing and communication strategy for Asia markets. Over the last several years, Jenga BCG has assisted hundreds of blockchain projects out of Singapore.

