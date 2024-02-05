Former Chairman and CEO of HCA Healthcare Joins FB Financial Board

FirstBank strengthens its board of directors with the addition of respected healthcare veteran

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstBank today announced that Milton Johnson, former Chairman and CEO of HCA Healthcare, has been appointed to the board of directors of the bank and FB Financial Corporation, its holding company.

A prominent figure across the healthcare industry, Johnson had a 37-year tenure at HCA and served in various financial and senior management positions before retiring as Chairman of the Board in 2019. HCA is one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., with 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 sites of care in 20 states and the UK.

"Milton brings to our board of directors a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success through his decades of leadership," said Chris Holmes, President and CEO. "His involvement will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the bank's growth and success."

Throughout his professional career, Johnson has served with various organizations and boards. He is currently the Chair of the Belmont University Board of Trustees, his alma mater, and has also served on the board's executive committee and academic affairs committee. Additionally, Johnson is past chairman of the board of the Nashville Health Care Council and past chairman of the board of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

"FirstBank is a leading community bank with a reputation of excellence in this field, and it's my privilege to serve on the board," said Johnson. "I look forward to collaborating with other board members as we navigate the financial landscape, foster growth, and maintain a strong connection to the local community."

Johnson's appointment will be effective March 1, 2024.

About FirstBank 

FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), has approximately $12.6 billion in total assets, ranking it in the top 3% of all U.S. commercial banks. Since 1906, local banking has remained at the forefront of FirstBank's approach to serving businesses, families, and individuals within the communities it calls home. FirstBank is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 81 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia along with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast.

Contact: Staci Kirpach, Staci.Kirpach@FinnPartners.com

SOURCE FirstBank

