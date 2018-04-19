Former Chairman of Federal Privacy Council and Privacy Lead for President Obama's Cyber Security National Action Plan to Keynote 2nd Annual Privacy and Analytics (PANDAS) Conference in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Never has the privacy and security of patient data been more important than it is today. As access to patient data increases, threats to this sensitive information continue to grow and evolve, resulting in the need for healthcare to invest in privacy innovation. Marc Groman, Former Senior Advisor for Privacy to the White House Office of Management and Budget, will provide the opening keynote for the Privacy and Analytics (PANDAS) conference, focusing on building strategic alignment between privacy operations and the overall objectives of an organization.

The keynote, "The ROI of Privacy Initiatives," will focus on the importance of investing in privacy, mitigating a breach when it occurs, increasing privacy program efficiency, and retaining trust. Groman's presentation will also highlight how the development of a comprehensive, risk-based, strategic, and continuous privacy program is critical for optimal return on investment.

"A strategic privacy program will help an organization effectively and efficiently carry out its mission while ensuring the responsible use of personal data," said Groman. "Privacy officers must understand the business objectives of their organization, proactively evaluate risk, and help their organization mitigate risk."

"The volume of health data available electronically has grown substantially over the last decade, and PANDAS provides privacy officers from our nation's most forward-thinking health systems an important forum to address the new challenges that brings to healthcare," said Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus, leading sponsor of PANDAS. "To that end, we're thrilled to welcome Marc. He's not only an internationally recognized expert in privacy and technology policy but a leading advocate and thought leader on the importance of making investments in protecting privacy. We're looking forward to a thought-provoking discussion."

Groman specializes in the areas of consumer privacy, information governance, risk analysis, and data breach response. In 2015, Groman was appointed Senior Advisor for Privacy in the White House Office of Management and Budget, where he had government-wide responsibility for privacy policy. During that time he also served as the Chairman of the Federal Privacy Council established by President Obama and as the privacy lead on the President's Cyber Security National Action Plan.

Since leaving the White House in January 2017, Groman has been advising senior leaders in business and government on mission-critical policy, risk management, and technology issues. Groman has worked on some of the largest and most high profile data breaches in history, leading the response and helping to mitigate risk. He currently serves on numerous boards and advisory councils and is a frequent speaker on issues relating to privacy, technology, and innovation.

About PANDAS

PANDAS brings together the nation's top health privacy leaders to discuss challenges with electronic health record adoption, patient data security, and practical information to improve HIPAA compliance and associated legal and policy issues. The two-day event is a forum for privacy professionals to learn from peer experiences, exchange best practices, and use their collective expertise to advance standards for protecting patient data. PANDAS will be held on May 2 and 3, 2018, in Baltimore, MD. To learn more about the Privacy and Analytics community, please visit the PANDAS website.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity, Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

