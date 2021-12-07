Former Cheddar News and Time Inc. Executive Joins PointsBet

Roecklein will oversee PointsBet's overall content strategy for digital, social and traditional media, enhancing the consumer experience with the help of key partners such as NBC Sports, for whom PointsBet is the exclusive sports betting partner, and professional sports teams and leagues, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and PGA Tour.

"PointsBet's stable of talent and sports partnerships offers a treasure trove of untapped resources," said Roecklein. "The industry is just starting to embrace the assets available to create extraordinary content for use in traditional, online and social media. We are at the precipice of what's to come. True to form for the brand, PointsBet will be at the forefront of attracting users and engaging them where they are."

"We are poised to do big things with Liam coming on board. His proven track record of growing businesses using content as a staple for building communities can't be understated," said PointsBet U.S. CMO Kyle Christensen. "This market is still so new to so many. We have a unique opportunity here to expand the sporting experience with our in-house technology and the NBC partnership, highlighting why PointsBet is the premiere destination for bettors. Liam and his team will be at the center of this."

While at Cheddar Inc, Roecklein was an integral part of building the brand as the company's fifth employee, playing a significant role in the company's sale to Altice USA in 2019.

Prior to Cheddar, Roecklein worked as an Executive Producer at Time Inc. and given the responsibility of developing programming with iconic magazine brands, including Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune, Time, Essence, People en Español, Golf, Money, and more.

Roecklein began his career in 2012 at digital video startup Zazoom and in the production department at Major League Baseball. He graduated magna cum laude from Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and minors in Political Science, Italian, and Film. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, he currently resides in Hoboken, New Jersey.

