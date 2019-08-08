Former Chicago Ald. Joe Moore Joins Chicago-based Diliberto Real Estate Services, LLC

"Moore's long record of service and national stature in municipal government makes him a leading authority on revitalizing cities and towns," said Dino Diliberto, Director at Diliberto Real Estate.

Leadership & Public Service Achievements

As alderman, Moore oversaw widespan economic revitalization. As Chairman of the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate, Moore oversaw every aspect of city housing policy and all transactions involving city-owned real estate. Moore also served as ranking members of the Chicago City Council committees on Finance, Budget and Government Operations, and Health and Environmental Protection, among others.

Moore's passion for local government was inspired by his grandfather, Arthur Herzog, who served as mayor of Palos Park, Illinois, in the 1970s and his father, Max Moore, who served as chairman of the Oak Lawn, Illinois, Human Relations Commission in the 1960s.

His leadership led Nation Magazine to name Moore one of the " Most Valuable Local Officials " in the country.

"I look forward to using my 35 years of experience in government leadership, and my success in spearheading economic revitalization, to help cities and towns across Illinois and the U.S," said Joe Moore. "Diliberto Real Estate offers a service which I found to be extremely unique and beneficial. I'm excited to join them and look forward to working for my municipal colleagues across the nation," Moore added.

Diliberto Real Estate Services, LLC (DRES) is a national real estate advisory firm with practice lines in marketing, economic development, municipal advisory, and market-making auction services. Clients include Cities and Towns across the Nation, Fortune 500's, institutions and private companies across the Nation and in select global markets. http://realestateauctionsinc.com/

