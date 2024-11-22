Former Chicago Bulls Behavioral Scientist Launching World's First Social Gratitude™ Platform

News provided byTake The Win
Nov 22, 2024, 06:30 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Brilliant left his dream job with the Chicago Bulls in 2022 to create what he envisions as the next phase after social media. Following his own mental health journey in 2019 - and after hearing countless stories and reading numerous reports about the rising mental health crisis - Brilliant was inspired to create a positive alternative to social media leveraging his near-decade of experience as a behavioral scientist in Sports Marketing. He launched Take The Win™, a platform for celebrating daily wins with your closest community, free from the toxicity of chasing likes and followers.
Designed in partnership with award-winning agencies Paper Crowns and Ars Futura, the Take The Win™ platform helps those inspired by sport build better habits by focusing on goals, gratitude, and gamification. With a personalized locker room that feels like home, users can navigate to their Win Wall™ tracker to set goals and celebrate accomplishments with friends and family.
In the wake of King James' "Y'all take care." announcement - that he's taking a break from social media - TTW's™ upcoming launch is arriving at an opportune moment in time.
"The Take The Win™ platform makes achieving your goals easy, personal, and fun. Think of it as your favorite locker room, wherever you go. It's a place to focus on what matters most, One Day, One Play, One Win at a Time™," says Brilliant.
Current investors and founding team members of the company include Taylor Jenkins, Head Coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, Sarah Spain, award-winning journalist, and a cadre of former and current employees from throughout the professional and college sports landscape.
Take The Win™, the world's first Social Gratitude™ platform, will be available for download on the Apple Store in December 2024.
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE Take The Win
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article