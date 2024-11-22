Former Chicago Bulls Behavioral Scientist Launching World's First Social Gratitude™ Platform

The World's First Social Gratitude(TM) platform is launching this January. Post this

Designed in partnership with award-winning agencies Paper Crowns and Ars Futura, the Take The Win™ platform helps those inspired by sport build better habits by focusing on goals, gratitude, and gamification. With a personalized locker room that feels like home, users can navigate to their Win Wall™ tracker to set goals and celebrate accomplishments with friends and family.

In the wake of King James' "Y'all take care." announcement - that he's taking a break from social media - TTW's™ upcoming launch is arriving at an opportune moment in time.

"The Take The Win™ platform makes achieving your goals easy, personal, and fun. Think of it as your favorite locker room, wherever you go. It's a place to focus on what matters most, One Day, One Play, One Win at a Time™," says Brilliant.

Current investors and founding team members of the company include Taylor Jenkins, Head Coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, Sarah Spain, award-winning journalist, and a cadre of former and current employees from throughout the professional and college sports landscape.

Take The Win™, the world's first Social Gratitude™ platform, will be available for download on the Apple Store in December 2024.

