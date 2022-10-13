Former Chief Judge Victoria Pratt Appointed Executive Director of Social Change Organization Odyssey Impact

Interfaith non-profit uses creative storytelling and media to catalyze social change

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Impact®, an interfaith non-profit driving social change through innovative storytelling and media, announced today that Judge Victoria Pratt has been named Executive Director.

A former Chief Judge in Newark Municipal Court in Newark, New Jersey, Judge Pratt is an ideal fit to lead the organization connecting faith and secular communities. She is nationally recognized for her staunch commitment to reforming the U.S. criminal justice system.

"It is truly an honor to lead and amplify the galvanizing work of Odyssey Impact. Using media alongside the social change work of faith and secular leaders is what makes Odyssey unique and effective," Judge Pratt shared.

As a pioneer in procedural justice, she has championed transforming the culture of the court system by harnessing the power of dignity and respect.

"At Odyssey Impact, we foster deep community engagement using our award-winning films. We mobilize change makers, educators, and faith and secular leaders around pressing social issues. We facilitate difficult conversations on racial justice, gender inequities, religious intolerance, gun violence, and ending mass incarceration. We are thrilled to have Judge Pratt share her expertise and vision as she joins us in this critical work," said Marcia Fingal, Odyssey Board Chair.

Judge Pratt providing second chances to those in trouble has made a world of difference to individuals, who not only needed a chance to rehabilitate themselves, but also to those in need of psychological, medical, or housing assistance. She found that it is extremely powerful to acknowledge the person and their difficulties as part of the healing and rehabilitation process.

While presiding in her courtroom, Judge Pratt used procedural justice and innovative problem-solving as alternatives to punitive sentences. She offered alternatives to low-level offenders, such as targeted community service, attending counseling sessions, and her signature assignment of writing introspective essays to discover self-awareness and unpack the choices that landed offenders in court.

Judge Pratt's highly viewed TED Talk, "How Judges Can Show Respect," has been listed as one of the "Top 15 Most Viral Motivational Talks on Facebook," with over 37 million views. She has been featured in The Guardian and Forbes and on PBS. Considered a global expert, she has boots-on-the-ground experience working in Dubai, Ukraine, England, Scotland, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago. Her book, "The Power of Dignity: How Transforming Justice Can Heal Our Communities," published by Seal Press/The Hachette Book Group, was released May 10, 2022, to stellar reviews.

More About Odyssey Impact

Based on a three-decade history of creating more than 1,000 films and videos, and reaching millions of viewers, Odyssey Impact works to empower coalitions of change makers to strengthen and engage communities through documentaries and social impact campaigns. Odyssey Impact makes it possible for powerful stories to connect communities and catalyze social change where needed.

