FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE OF MISSOURI SUPREME COURT MICHAEL A. WOLFF JOINS MANTESE HONIGMAN, PC AS OF COUNSEL

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Mantese Honigman, PC

Jul 07, 2026, 09:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael A. Wolff, former Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, has joined the Clayton office of Mantese Honigman, PC, as Of Counsel. Wolff brings his considerable expertise and wealth of legal knowledge to the firm, and especially his acumen on appellate practice. Mantese Honigman, PC is a leader in shareholder and member disputes and litigates business breakup litigation in courts around the country.

Michael Wolff received his BA from Dartmouth College and JD from The University of Minnesota Law School. He started his profession as a law clerk in the US District Court, in Minneapolis. His legal career has included a wide variety of practice, litigation, academic, governmental, and judicial experiences.

After serving 13 years on the Missouri Supreme Court, including as Chief Justice, Mr. Wolff returned to the faculty of Saint Louis University School of Law, and thereafter was appointed the Dean of the Law School.

Wolff, a prolific writer and speaker, was a principal author of Federal Jury Practice and Instruction (Devitt, Blackmar, Wolff & O'Malley) used throughout the country by judges and lawyers in federal courts. He was additionally honored to be a Lecturer at the 14th Annual Justice William J. Brennan, Jr., Memorial Lecture on State Courts & Social Justice, in New York City.

Wolff is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Saint Louis University School of Law's Fleur de Lis Award, Lawyer of the Year by Missouri Lawyer's Weekly, and The Missouri Bar's Theodore McMillan Judicial Excellence Awardee.

Mantese Honigman, PC is a business law firm focusing on business litigation, including business breakups. A leader in shareholder, LLC member, and partnership disputes, the firm has recovered over $1 Billion for its clients in shareholder litigation and class actions. The firm also handles public interest matters, including civil rights cases. The firm has offices in Clayton, Missouri; Troy, Michigan; New York City; and Miami, Florida and handles litigation in courts around the US.

Gerard Mantese, CEO and lead counsel, stated, "We are pleased to have former Chief Justice Mike Wolff's contributions and wisdom, as we continue our mission of providing the most effective legal representation to our clients."

Contact Information
Gerard Mantese, Esq.
CEO
Mantese Honigman, PC
[email protected]
248-515-6419

SOURCE Mantese Honigman, PC

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