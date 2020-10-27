Former Chief Merchant of Sephora, Margarita Arriagada, Wants to Bring Meaning and Purpose Back to the Beauty Industry with New Mission First, Social Impact Brand that Speaks to the Emotional Roots of Beauty

Drawing on the richness of her experiences as a woman, a mother, daughter, wife, Latinx immigrant, executive, creative and mentor, Arriagada created Valdé named for the Latin word meaning "very." It is her deep personal contribution to evolving the culture of beauty; a call to action to discover and embrace all that makes you "very you." Through the launch of Valdé, Arriagada shares a relevant point of view on forging the evolution of women and beauty.

"Despite challenges in manufacturing due to COVID-19, I made a conscious decision to launch during a unique time in history, when we have an obligation to be more than an empowering tagline. When women are standing up for one another and joining forces in a way we've never seen. When nobody has the energy for things that don't last. And when makeup is not a mindless afterthought, but a conscious choice, because everything in 2020 is," states Arriagada.

Valdé pushes beyond the boundaries of disposable beauty to reconsider lipstick as a cherished ritual. Beauty is more than just products, it can be an experience, a feeling, a symbol and a signature. Lipstick is a coat of resilience in a single stroke. With the launch of this brand, Arriagada hopes to bring value beyond price point with emotional meaning back to the over commoditized industry.

"My mother will always be my greatest inspiration. She was a powerful force—all five feet of her. Valdé is my homage to her—her fearlessness, her femininity, her self-determination. Lipstick was her armor; more than decoration, it was a way to honor herself and project to the world how strong and capable she felt inside" explains Arriagada.

The Valdé System was designed to stand the test of time. In an effort to reduce the carbon footprint and eliminate single-use plastic pollution, The Valdé System is entirely refillable and reusable – featuring interchangeable vessels and formulas. This system actualizes both the craftsmanship of the investment and the practical value of refillable products. This is the first step in Valdé's journey to build a deeper connection between the product, ourselves and each other. Valdé will launch with the inaugural Valdé Armor, SOAR, which features intricate feather detail that celebrates each women's individual and collective power. Beyond this first armor, the brand will bring new designs from minimalist to maximalist styles meant to be an extension of you.

Valdé celebrates all women, individually and collectively, on the journey to realizing their fullest potential. "I created Valdé to speak to women's resilience and inner strength when we allow ourselves to discover and embrace all we are meant to be. This is precisely the journey I went through in the development of this lip brand. The creative process challenged me to come face to face with my biggest fears and vulnerabilities. Once you feel strength in who you are, you know your power. My mission is to encourage women to realize their infinite potential and reimagine our relationship with beauty, to draw deeper meaning and strength. This is the heart and soul of Valdé" Arriagada shares.

THE VESSEL

Valdé Armors 'Patent Pending' are artfully designed, collectible vessels that protect and personalize your refillable lip products. An ingenious design constructed to allow refillable lipstick, balm and liquid formulas to interplay between any Valdé vessel, current and future. Inspired by the curve of the woman form, Valdé Armor is an extension of the women who carries it, a signature, an external manifestation of her strength, resilience and beauty. Made of a zinc alloy known for its strength and durability, each is molded, hand-polished and coated in liquid gold.

THE FORMULA

The creamy satin lipstick formula, Ritual, was developed in Italy and uses high quality clean ingredients to deliver beautiful pigment and skincare benefits. Rich with hyaluronic acid, flaxseed oil and Bidens Pilosa botanical extract, the formula helps soften, smooth and replenish your lips' natural moisture barrier.

'Ritual' will launch with 8 timeless shades that provide single-stroke color payoff and a smooth, weightless texture. Valdé is vegan, Clean and Cruelty-Free.

THE PRODUCTS

Valdé Armor + Lip Set (SRP $199) Create your own personalized Valdé Armor + Lip Set with your choice of Armor, Formula, Shade and Engraving.

Individual Refills (SRP $40) or Gift Sets of 3 Refills (SRP $110) and 4 Refills (SRP $136).

For more information visit ValdéBeauty.com and follow the brand on Instagram @Valdébeauty or Facebook.com/ValdéBeauty.

SOURCE Valdé Beauty