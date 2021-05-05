Former Children's Home of Poughkeepsie Residents Allege Child Sexual Abuse in Six Lawsuits Filed by Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie is a 174-year-old organization located in Poughkeepsie, New York, serving children who have suffered abuse, neglect, and maltreatment. Its mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment.

Quite the contrary, according to the six lawsuits filed by Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City (www.nyclawfirm.com). The lawsuits accuse staff and, in one case, an older resident of child sexual abuse. The lawsuits document decades of child sexual abuse spanning from 1978 – 2008. The lawsuits accuse The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie of negligence in its hiring, training & supervision, among other failures.

The lawsuits filed under New York's Child Victims Act allow innocent victims of child sexual abuse to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021, to pursue child sexual abuse claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/

"As our cases make their way through the courts, more survivors are stepping forward to share their painful histories," said Robert Greenstein. "It has taken decades for some of our clients to open up about the abuse they suffered at the most vulnerable points in their lives. These courageous survivors deserve to be heard, and now they finally will be. With the window of opportunity to obtain justice closing in August, we strongly encourage other victims to come forward before it's too late."

The accounts of child sexual abuse by the former residents are harrowing.

JOHN DOE – 18968 – Dutchess County (2021-50544)

Plaintiff resided at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when he was approximately twelve to sixteen years old, on or about 2004-2008. It is alleged that an employee Helen Fahy sexually assaulted Plaintiff for approximately three years. Fahy had Plaintiff participate in oral sex. Ironically, years later, Fahy was named Employee of the Year. Two years later, Fahy was arrested for having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old. Fahy was convicted of third-degree rape and sentenced to eighteen months in prison. Fahy is now a registered Level-2 Sex offender.

JANE DOE – 19071 - Dutchess (2021-50874)

Plaintiff was placed in Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when she was approximately fourteen years old, around 2005. During Plaintiff's residency at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, it is alleged that employee Tarell Heard sexually assaulted Plaintiff on multiple occasions. In 2020, Heard was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child under the age of sixteen.

JOHN DOE – 19083 – Dutchess County (2021-50846)

Plaintiff resided at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when he was nine years old in the 1980s. It is alleged that the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie employees were allowed to take the minor residents to their homes. It is alleged that an employee, namely Big Bob Buford, did just that. It was there that he sexually assaulted Plaintiff.

JOHN DOE – 19213 – Westchester County (55894/2021)

Plaintiff resided at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when he was approximately twelve years old, around 1981. In another case involving Big Bob Buford, it is alleged that Plaintiff fell asleep in Big Bob's bed. Plaintiff awoke and found that his underwear was pulled down. Big Bob was lying next to Plaintiff and masturbating him. Big Bob attempted to force Plaintiff to masturbate him. Plaintiff was so frightened that he played dead. When Plaintiff woke up, he found that his underwear was wet.

JANE DOE – 19220 – Dutchess County (51285/2021)

Plaintiff resided at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when she was approximately seventeen years old, in or about 2007-2008. It is alleged that employee Jackie Mann engaged in unpermitted child sexual abuse of Plaintiff. The child sexual abuse endured for approximately one year. Jackie Mann forced Plaintiff to participate in sexual intercourse at least once per week.

JANE DOE – 19240 – Dutchess County (2021-51440)

Plaintiff resided at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when she was approximately eight to nine years old, from 1978-1979. During Plaintiff's time at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, it is alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a much older resident who resided with her. The child sexual abuse began with kissing, fondling, oral sex, and eventually vaginal sexual contact.

The New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are offering free consultations. Call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

If you were sexually abused as a child, the New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer LLP help. Schedule a free, confidential consultation by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Related Links

https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com

