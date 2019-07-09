Former Chipotle Executives and Food Industry Heavyweights Enter CBD Industry with Formation of NectarTek

Former executive director of supply chain and operations services for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tim Spong, serves as the company's CEO, and he is joined by board members that include: founder of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Steve Ells; former president and co-CEO of Chipotle, Monty Moran; Thomas Giacomini, president and CEO of JBT Corporation, a global leader in food processing; and Ralf Ludwig, principal owner, chief executive officer and president of Wolf-tec, Inc. In addition, Dr. James Marsden, a preeminent food safety scientist, has joined NectarTek as its chief regulatory affairs officer and Robert Gaither, an industry veteran, serves as NectarTek's chief technical officer.

The formation of this team ensures that the company offers only ultimate reliability, professionalism and safety, as well as exceedingly high-quality products. NectarTek's isolate product is 99.5+ percent pure CBD, perfectly snow-white in color, and with no THC or impurities. Through its proprietary processes, food grade standards, and extensive R&D programs NectarTek processes an increasing, daily volume of hemp. NectarTek provides the highest-quality CBD isolate available in the market at an accessible price for CBD product makers. Since opening its doors in October 2018, NectarTek already has established itself as one of the larger extractors in the industry.

After entering a Nevada Department of Agriculture hemp pilot program in 2016, NectarTek Founder and President Darrin Badger, who is the current president of Focus Commercial Group, was challenged in finding reliable and professional sources to complete the complicated extraction and refinement processes.

More so, he was unable to find a scalable extraction process that would produce the high-quality product he desired. This prompted Badger to create NectarTek, a company that would greatly change the growing CBD industry.

"NectarTek was born from my desire to bring the purest product possible to the market and to combat the challenges I found when I first explored this industry. In order for CBD and its immense benefits to truly impact consumers around the country, the industry needs a supplier who is professional, dependable and follows best business practices."

With the addition in October 2018 of Spong as chief executive officer, the company spent months developing proprietary, scalable processes for CBD extraction, building out manufacturing plants, and bringing together a board of high-level professionals, including CEOs of four publicly held companies.

As a vital part of the team during his time at Chipotle, Spong contributed to overcoming challenges the company faced and bringing it to the successful organization it is today. In the post-2015-food safety crisis, Spong was asked to take over Chipotle's supply chain in December 2015, and he led and designed Chipotle's pathbreaking and successful food safety initiative, working with Dr. James Marsden.

When he separated from the international restaurant chain, Chipotle had more than 2,500 locations. Now, Spong brings his 25 years of experience and expertise from Chipotle to NectarTek, applying the lessons he learned along the way, with the goal of instilling elevated professionalism and trustworthiness to the industry. The vision for the company, as articulated by Spong, "Our core values are safety, quality and reliability, in that order. Our mission is to bring only the highest-quality CBD to the market at accessible prices and to establish standards for the entire industry."

In addition to being a consistent, reliable source for the highest-quality CBD, NectarTek is committed to its suppliers and employees. Its farmers receive concierge service that gives them the opportunity to have their product tested and extracted in a timely, dependable, and transparent manner. NectarTek is currently partnered with one of the largest biomass farmers in Kentucky, and has invested substantial sums in farming operations to ensure supply of biomass in 2019 and beyond.

The company is dedicated to providing internal promotion and advancement to its employees, offering premium wages and comprehensive benefits to all employees.

"We are growing rapidly with almost zero voluntary turnover of our team members. That's significant because it means every single day the skill level and execution by our employees improves. We have a spectacular team of employees and leadership, who reward us for the massive investments we are making in training, systems and safety. Our people strategy will give us a decisive edge over our competitors," says Spong.

The company is broadening its product line beyond CBD Isolate to include THC remediated distillate and water soluble isolate and future potential expansion plans include extraction facilities in California, Colorado, Kentucky and Thailand.

About NectarTek:

NectarTek is a large-scale hemp extractor producing the highest-quality CBD isolate. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, where it operates two refinement facilities, as well as a four-acre primary extraction facility in Pahrump, Nevada. NectarTek's team and board is comprised of experienced, hands-on professionals that consistently deliver on the promise of making only the highest-quality CBD products, reliability and safety. For more information, visit www.nectartek.com.

SOURCE NectarTek

Related Links

https://www.nectartek.com

