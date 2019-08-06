Former CIA Contractor Aims to Reshape the Pepper Spray Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP (CASE OF PAIN) is the first in a line of personal defense products geared for women from Tracer Security. The COP was designed to meet the needs of the lone female. Most assaults and abductions occur on the walk from point A to point B.

No one wants to walk around paranoid all the time. We just need to identify the times when we need to have a solid self-defense tool and a plan to go with it, said Steve Maddox, founder of Tracer Security Consultants.

Maximum Pressure Speed, Surprise, and Heavy volume of spray.

Current pepper sprays and guidance do not address the realities of how violent assaults take place. Nor do they focus on maximizing the effects of pepper spray.

The COP incorporates a covert spray technique that will deliver a heavy burst of pepper extract.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-c-o-p-case-of-pain#/

Generally speaking, violent assaults take place one of two ways. The sudden attack or the soft approach, when the offender enters your personal space and engages in conversation. Reaction time from the defender must be brought down to a reflexive action. Your best chance for success is to have your finger on the spray button pointed in the direction of the threat without him knowing.

The carrier is designed to resemble a clutch bag or a small case that mimics a common carry item. It can be carried in your hand or attached to a purse or tote bag. Maximizing the effects of the spray, not only means attacking your opponent's eyes and airways, but also attacking his thought process.

Success is achieving three steps in the opposite direction.

This is best accomplished with a covert deliver system. If your opponent does know not that it is coming, it will have a triple effect - eyes, airways, and confusion. The surprise effect of taking a face full of spray will divert his attention long enough to escape the area. "I see it more of distraction device," says Steve.

Current pepper spray instruction suggest that we give a warning prior to spraying.

"Back in my street cop days I learned that giving a warning prior to spraying only gave them time to block the spray or turn away from it," says Steve. Conventional pepper spray cannisters require you to present at eye level. This alerts your opponent to take counter measures to avoid the spray. The COP is designed to spray from a casual carry position, which does not require you to make any overt movement to spray your opponent. Extending your arm is not necessary. A boxer will tell you that the best punch to throw is the one they don't see coming. Pepper spray is no different.

The cartridge contains 1.5 oz. of a true military grade pepper spray. The average pepper spray carrier contains around 11- 15 grams. The C.O.P. is designed to release 11 grams in a one second burst. The heavy volume is essential to dominate your opponent, especially if he is wearing sunglasses. Glasses essentially act as eye protection. Attacking the airways will counter eye protection. Also, integrated into the cartridge is a four LED light. It will light up your path and also acts well as an aiming device.

Tracer Security Consultants was founded by Steve Maddox whose resume includes Army veteran, police officer and CIA Security contractor specializing in covert security operations. Steve retired from field work and is now focusing on personal defense products for women.

