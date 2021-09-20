Former CIA Executive, Cooper Wimmer Joins Strider Technologies as Executive Vice President to Drive Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the world's first economic statecraft intelligence startup, announced today that Cooper Wimmer has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Business Development. In this new role, Wimmer will help Strider cultivate strategic partnerships and identify new market opportunities for its products and services.

Since launching in May 2019, Strider has established itself as the leading provider of proprietary data and software products enabling Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and research institutions to visualize, manage, and respond to economic statecraft risks targeting their technology, talent, and supply chains. Last month, the company introduced Strider Shield, a risk intelligence solution that allows organizations to take a proactive approach to protect employees, safeguard intellectual property (IP), and secure long-term competitiveness.

"Throughout his decorated career leading some of the most important national security missions around the world, Cooper has elevated those around him," said Greg Levesque, Co-Founder & CEO of Strider. "I have the utmost confidence he will have the same impact on our organization. We are honored to have him join Strider and advance our vision of protecting the ideals and innovations of the free world."

"I am incredibly excited to join the Strider team. Everyone is dedicated to helping companies and governments address persistent security threats from global competitors," Said Wimmer. "Strider's mission is imperative in this new era of global strategic competition, and I look forward to doing my part to further establish Strider as the industry standard for protecting talent, technology, and supply chains."

Prior to joining Strider, Wimmer served as the President of Actagon Inc., the strategic advisor to the Swedish Defense, Industrial, and Telecommunications industries. Wimmer served a distinguished 22-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency where he conducted and led clandestine operations on 10 tours on 4 continents as an Operations Officer, Chief of Station, and Director National Intelligence Representative. He served one tour at CIA headquarters.

In his various roles, Wimmer led the war against Al Qaeda in the Tribal Area of Pakistan as well as the CIA's campaign to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. He personally led operations to capture and eliminate top Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Taliban leadership. For his efforts, Cooper has received the CIA leader of the year award and the CIA Excellence in Leadership Award from the Directorate of Operations.

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, universities, research institutions, and government agencies protect their innovation and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to nation-state directed IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT and Washington, D.C.

