Former CIA Officer Dale Bendler's Call to Action as Senior Executives Face Heightened Security Risks

New YouTube Video Provides Insights Every Senior Executive Can Implement with Ease

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives are no strangers to tough decisions. Every day, they negotiate with customers, suppliers, employees, and investors—balancing complex interests while navigating intense pressures. While personal safety rarely seems like an immediate concern, recent tragedies underscore the growing risks executives face in today's unpredictable world.

The chilling assassination of a healthcare CEO and near-fatal stabbing of another during a meeting by an employee highlight an alarming reality: dissatisfaction can sometimes escalate into violence.

For executives, this stark reminder reveals the need for heightened personal security, particularly in predictable settings such as offices, homes, the local community, and especially during travel.

Enter Dale Bendler, a former U.S. Marine and 37-year CIA veteran, who has dedicated his post-government career to helping individuals navigate these risks. As the founder of ONE.61 Personal Protective Techniques and chairman of Stay Safe Digital Academy, Bendler draws on decades of experience in high-risk environments to provide practical safety training tailored to executives, high-net-worth individuals, and public figures.

In response to the recent New York City tragedy, Bendler has developed a concise, 12-minute video offering actionable, easy-to-adopt safety tips for executives who travel.

"You don't need a bodyguard or firearms to stay safe. These are everyday survival tips that anyone can follow to protect themselves," Bendler explains.

Tips cover a range of threats from cyber to stalking to physical assault.

The video, which is free, emphasizes simplicity and effectiveness—covering essential strategies to mitigate risks in unfamiliar or vulnerable situations.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/J3DNi2eUW7c

About Dale Bendler

Dale Bendler's 37-year career with the CIA included executive leadership and assignments in some of the world's most dangerous regions. A veteran and former Marine, Bendler's training includes elite programs such as Ranger and Airborne Schools.

As chairman of ONE.61 Personal Protective Techniques, Bendler empowers individuals and families with proactive strategies for cyber and physical security. His clients include senior executives, athletes, diplomats, and teenagers seeking to navigate today's risks. Classes are typically held on the streets of Miami, Florida, for maximum reality. Bendler also brings his teachings to corporate campuses.

Bendler holds a BA from Rutgers University and an MA from the Naval War College.

SOURCE Dale Bendler