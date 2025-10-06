Former CISA Leader Matt Hartman Joins Merlin Group as Chief Strategy Officer

Hartman's appointment strengthens Merlin Group's mission to accelerate delivery of cyber technology innovations to the U.S. Government and critical industries

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Group, a network of affiliates that invests in, enables, and scales cyber technology companies, today announced the appointment of Matt Hartman as its Chief Strategy Officer. A seasoned cybersecurity executive and most recently Acting Head of Cyber at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Hartman brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of driving innovation to safeguard the United States' most critical digital assets.

Matt Hartman, Chief Strategy Officer

Hartman brings more than two decades of leadership in strengthening the nation's cybersecurity posture. At CISA, Hartman played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's cybersecurity strategy and strengthening collaboration between the federal government and private sector technology innovators. His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and ability to work across the public and private sectors will help Merlin Group amplify its impact and strengthen its role as a trusted partner, both to technology companies and to government agencies.

"Matt's appointment marks a significant milestone for Merlin Group," said David Phelps, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Merlin Group. "His leadership at CISA and his ability to navigate the needs of both government and industry align seamlessly with our mission. Matt's insight will accelerate the vision I started more than 30 years ago: delivering practical, game-changing solutions to protect our nation's critical systems."

Merlin Group's mission is to bridge the gap between cyber technology manufacturers and the public sector and regulated commercial markets, ensuring that cutting-edge technologies reach the markets where they are needed most. With Hartman's leadership, the company will expand its efforts to help companies bring their products into high-stakes markets.

"After nearly two decades at CISA, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to remain focused on this critically important mission," said Hartman. "A significant challenge the government consistently faces is gaining rapid access to emerging technologies that our nation's cyber defenders need to stay ahead of threats. The opportunity to work with a team dedicated to identifying, accelerating, and scaling the delivery of transformative technologies to our nation's first-line defenders is incredibly exciting."

Merlin Group's portfolio includes some of the most innovative cyber companies focused on addressing unique challenges in the digital landscape. Hartman's leadership will strengthen the firm's ability to broaden its influence, support technology company market expansion, and ensure essential organizations have access to the technologies they need to remain resilient.

For more information about Merlin Group and its mission to advance cyber innovation, visit themerlingroup.com .

About Merlin Group

Merlin Group is a network of companies with nearly 30 years of success bringing transformative technologies into the U.S. government and critical infrastructure industries. Merlin Group bridges the gap between market growth and mission needs by investing in, enabling, and scaling companies with disruptive cyber solutions. Through its affiliates—Merlin Ventures, Constellation GovCloud, and Merlin Cyber—Merlin Group accelerates time to revenue for technology innovators while ensuring that public sector organizations and regulated industries gain access to mission-critical solutions to defend our nation. Learn more at www.themerlingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Merlin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Merlin Group