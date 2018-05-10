Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

During his more than 25-year tenure at Cisco, Chambers helped grow the company exponentially from revenues of $70 million in 1991 to $47 billion when he stepped down as CEO. In January 2018, Chambers launched the purpose-driven venture capital firm JC2 Ventures. JC2 Ventures invests in companies across categories and geographies that are leading market transitions. As CEO, Chambers focuses on helping disruptive startups from around the world build and scale, while also promoting the broader development of startup nations and a startup world.

"John is one of the most respected voices of the technology community and exemplifies the leadership qualities that most CEOs aspire to," said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy. "He is a sought-after advisor by world leaders who value his advice on how technology can transform and improve economic outcomes. I'm delighted to welcome John to our team."

"Periods of transformation are the perfect opportunity for disruptive companies to make their move and drive the market's next transition," said John Chambers. "The energy industry is experiencing incredible change and is at a pivotal moment in time. Bloom Energy has the expertise needed to be a leader and guide the world towards distributed energy. I'm excited to help KR and his team to scale a world class business."

Chambers will join a Bloom Energy Board that includes: General Colin L. Powell USA (ret.), 65th U.S. Secretary of State; John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers; Scott Sandell, Managing General partner of New Enterprise Associates; Honorable Mary K. Bush, President of Bush International, LLC; Peter Teti of Alberta Investment Management Corporation; Eddie Zervigon representing Morgan Stanley; Kelly Ayotte, U.S. Senator from New Hampshire from 2011-2017, and KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Energy.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy was founded in 2001 with a mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy for everyone in the world. To fulfill this mission, the company has developed a distributed, on-site electric power solution that is redefining the $2.4 trillion electric power market. Our solution is a stationary power generation platform built for the digital age. The Bloom Energy Server is capable of delivering highly reliable, uninterrupted, 24x7 constant (or base load) power that is also clean and sustainable. Commercial and industrial electricity customers are our initial focus and our customer base includes 25 of the Fortune 100 companies. Some of our largest customers are Equinix, AT&T, The Home Depot, The Wonderful Company, Caltech, Kaiser Permanente, and Delmarva Power. Bloom Energy is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

