Former City of Atlanta Chief, Tye Hayes Transforms Business into a Thriving Multimillion Dollar Enterprise

News provided by

N-Ovate

13 Jul, 2023, 13:26 ET

ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tye Hayes, esteemed visionary entrepreneur, tech disruptor and CEO of N-Ovate Solutions, is delighted to announce the company's exciting relaunch with a focused mission on strategy and innovation in sports and entertainment, education, and government sectors. Previously served as the Chief Technology Officer for the City of Atlanta, Hayes brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the local landscape. Through her exceptional leadership, N-Ovate has undergone a remarkable transformation, propelling the "Innovation Strategy Firm" into a thriving multimillion dollar enterprise.

Continue Reading

Revolutionizing Marquis Organizations with Innovative Capabilities
Founded in 2016, by leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven insights, N-Ovate empowers organizations to deliver unforgettable experiences to their customers and fans. N-Ovate Solutions present an extraordinary range of capabilities that empower clients to elevate their customer experience and spearhead a tech-driven revolution in data capture, operational infrastructures, and customizable engagements. With an unwavering dedication to innovation, N-Ovate has established an unparalleled reputation for pioneering state-of-the-art, tailor-made solutions in fan engagement, secure and robust large-scale venues, urban redevelopments, and immersive learning environments, all with an unwavering focus on the end user.

Local Leader With World-Class Experience
A U.S. Navy veteran, Hayes brings a wealth of global experience to her role as an entrepreneur–both locally and beyond. As the former Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer for the City of Atlanta, she led the digital transformation following the city's cyber breach in 2014. Hayes successfully guided Atlanta through major events such as Super Bowl LIII and navigated the challenges of a global pandemic.

Additionally, Hayes served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Atlanta Public Schools, where she played a vital role in stabilizing and restructuring the district's IT operations. Hayes increased overall efficiency and equity by implementing updates and business process improvements. With a distinguished tenure at GE Power Systems and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Hayes's engineering experience showcases her technical expertise. She leads in technology and digital transformation, earning widespread recognition for her outstanding achievements from local and national organizations.

Commenting on her achievements, Tye Hayes, founder and CEO of N-Ovate, expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am deeply humbled and honored to be recognized for my contributions in the technology industry. Atlanta is my home, and I am proud to have served my community through my work in government and education. It is time to disrupt the industry by innovating modernization and showing the importance of digital equality and inclusion."

About N-Ovate:
N-Ovate is a leading "Innovation Strategy Firm" founded and led by Tye Hayes, a prominent Atlanta-based entrepreneur and disrupter in the tech industry. With a focus on the needs of tomorrow's customers, enhancing fan experiences and providing innovative sustainable solutions, N-Ovate elevates the way organizations capture data, optimize operational infrastructure, and create customizable experiences for their customers and fans. Rather than moving reactively to large-scale venues, arenas, and events, N-Ovate's innovation strategy implements complex technology solutions while understanding disruptive trends that redefine industry standards.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Rene Chatfield (N-Ovate Solutions), Chat Champs LLC [email protected]

SOURCE N-Ovate

