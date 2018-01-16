Former CKE Executive Named COO of SecurSolution Inc.

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurSolution Inc. a security company that provides consulting services, mobile patrol and security officer services for commercial and residential security needs has selected Anne Sullivan as the company's chief operating officer. Recently, the vice president of Asset Protection & Risk Management for CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardees, Ms. Sullivan oversaw loss prevention, security, risk management, safety, operational standards support and cash conveyance for the CKE Brands.

"Leveraging her deep industry experience will be very valuable to us and to our clients. Brand protection is crucial for the success of any business, and those who have ever met Anne know that she is a uniquely skilled leader in this area. Anne is purpose-driven and has an incredible ability to seamlessly blend safety and security into any business model," said RB Bibawy, president of SecurSolution Inc.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a company focused on truly understanding the client's needs and delivering the right solution backed by superior customer service," said Sullivan.

Sullivan has more than 30 years of experience in loss prevention, system integration, supply chain security, risk management and safety. She has held leadership positions in big box retail, specialty retail, the food industry and in the solution provider arena.

SecurSolution Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Torrance, California. A provider of security services for commercial, industrial, residential, retail and food industry companies.

