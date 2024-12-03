Former Cleveland Clinic Chief Legal Officer, David Rowan, Appointed Strategic Advisor and Leadership Development Coach by BarkerGilmore

Following a 30-year career at a top world-ranked healthcare provider, David Rowan Will Bolster BarkerGilmore's Expertise in Healthcare Industry Executive Leadership and Corporate Governance

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BarkerGilmore LLC — a leading national executive search and talent advisory firm recognized for helping companies build world-class legal and compliance capabilities — announced today the appointment of David Rowan as a Strategic Advisor and Leadership Development Coach.

David Rowan recently completed a 30-year career as Chief Legal Officer at Cleveland Clinic, which is consistently regarded as one of the top hospital systems in the United States and the world.

Mr. Rowan recently completed a 30-year career as Chief Legal Officer at Cleveland Clinic, which is consistently regarded as one of the top hospital systems in the United States and the world. Recognized as a highly innovative academic medical center, the Cleveland Clinic health system includes more than 81,000 employees, 23 hospitals, 276 outpatient locations, 6,690 beds, and operating revenue of $14.5 Billion.

At Cleveland Clinic, he oversaw a law department of 50 attorneys and was responsible for all legal functions across a globally expanding organization, including the establishment of Cleveland Clinic London and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and collaborations with leading technology companies. During his tenure, Mr. Rowan's roles also included Chief Governance Officer and Corporate Secretary.

As a trusted advisor to the Cleveland Clinic Board and working as a senior team member under the direction of three different CEOs – all cardiac surgeons – Mr. Rowan was involved in the strategy and growth of Cleveland Clinic, particularly in the negotiation of complex business transactions and development of an international healthcare governance model spanning multiple U.S. and global locations. He also assisted the Cleveland Clinic Board in its succession process for two of those CEOs.

At BarkerGilmore, Mr. Rowan will serve as a Strategic Advisor and Leadership Development Coach for organizations and senior professionals primarily within the healthcare and non-profit sectors. In that capacity, he will advise and collaborate with executive leadership and boards across a range of disciplines, including executive coaching, legal, compliance, governance effectiveness, and succession planning. BarkerGilmore Managing Partner, Bob Barker, said, "We are thrilled to welcome David as a Strategic Advisor and Coach. His unparalleled experience in legal and governance leadership, particularly his work guiding the strategic expansion and complex governance at Cleveland Clinic, will be invaluable to our clients. His strategic approach to executive leadership development, combined with his background in succession planning and organizational transformation, will elevate the value we bring to every engagement."

"From a career perspective," Mr. Rowan noted, "there are experiences and insights I intend to share that I believe will be helpful to others in addressing traditional management-related challenges, as well as how to recognize and benefit from opportunities to innovate, both in the healthcare space and general industry."

Mr. Rowan also said, "The healthcare industry's rate of change will continue to accelerate, and BarkerGilmore's differentiated approach makes sense to me, in terms of its potential to help organizations manage in-house legal and compliance talent as a long-term strategic asset. I'm proud to be associated with the firm."

Before joining Cleveland Clinic, Mr. Rowan was a partner at Squire, Sanders & Dempsey (currently Squire Patton Boggs), where he co-chaired the healthcare practice and served on the firm's management committee. He has served as a Life Director of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, a non-profit dedicated to social justice.

Throughout his career, he has been a frequent speaker on topics including healthcare law, non-profit governance, tax-exempt compliance, and business and international transactions. Mr. Rowan received his J.D. magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center, and a B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Toledo.

About BarkerGilmore

Founded in 2006, BarkerGilmore is recognized as an industry-leading executive search, coaching, and leadership development firm dedicated to building high-performing and diverse in-house legal and compliance teams that drive business success.

BarkerGilmore's professional team – which combines highly skilled executive search consultants with former senior-level General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers – sets us apart, and enables our firm to deliver integrated, comprehensive solutions to the recruitment and long-term impact and success of in-house legal and compliance talent.

We measure our success by our high client satisfaction rates, exceptional search completion rates, strong diversity track record, and impressive stick rates. Learn more at www.barkergilmore.com.

