Former CMMI director joins HMA, will help lead Medicare team

Former CMMI director, Amy Bassano, joins HMA, will lead Medicare team with Julie Faulhaber

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the HMA expert team and our clients to improve value and care for Medicare patients," Bassano said.

As HMA continues to further expand its Medicare team and expertise, HMA's Julie Faulhaber, MBA, has been tapped to serve as the firm's managing director of Medicare and Dual Eligibles. Faulhaber joined HMA in 2019 and is a nationally recognized leader in Medicare, dual eligible and special needs plan (SNP) and Medicaid programs and policies from her 25 years of experience leading these areas at health plans.

"I am excited to collaborate with Amy to bring HMA's strong Medicare policy, operations, analytics and financial expertise to clients," Faulhaber said.

Bassano and Faulhaber will lead the team of Medicare experts at HMA, many of whom also served at the federal level, and leverage their collective expertise to help clients and partners understand the nuances and innerworkings of the national program. HMA services and expertise span the entirety of the program, including policy, financing mechanisms, benefits, coverage, operations, quality, and the unique care needs of different Medicare populations, including the growing dual eligible population.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. HMA has more than 20 offices and over 400 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast.

