Former CMS Director Cindy D'Annunzio Joins Attain, LLC

MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, today announced that Cindy D'Annunzio has joined the company as a Managing Director. In her new role with Attain, D'Annunzio will lead the firm's Federal Health business and will be responsible for strategy, growth, and quality delivery of services to clients.

Cindy D’Annunzio, Managing Director, Attain

As a former Division Director for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), D'Annunzio managed a billion dollar budget, which included complex and agile technology initiatives. She brings a unique knowledge of federal healthcare and its transformation. Since her departure from CMS, D'Annunzio has lead Federal Health business development and delivery teams for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Turning Point Global Solutions, and Companion Data Services, a subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.

"I am thrilled to join the innovative and customer-focused team at Attain," said D'Annunzio. "With a focus on digital transformation, I look forward to harnessing the power of technology to deliver secure and powerful solutions, including cloud computing, advanced analytics, and automation," she said.

"Cindy is a seasoned leader known for delivering mission-critical services and solutions, and we are proud to welcome her to Attain," shared Attain President and COO, Manish Agarwal. "With a demonstrated history of leadership in the federal government, coupled with deep industry experience focused on healthcare and information technology, Cindy is well positioned to capitalize on Attain's momentum in the market, and to grow the practice to the next level with a focus on holistic and agile approaches to technology initiatives."

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

