Former CNN/U.S. President Jon Klein joins the Pareto Network advisory board

The Pareto Network delivers a range of content aimed at investors in the fast growing crypto asset class including fundamental analyses, technical analysis, portfolio tools and data. Pareto completed a token sale in January, immediately allowing consumers to access and cultivate their Pareto score, and subsequently launched its content platform at the end of March.

"Pareto's decentralized information marketplace is defining how blockchain can disrupt and reinvigorate content creation and distribution," said Klein. "I'm pleased to help the visionaries at Pareto create new models that increase the flow of trusted, verifiable information, and ensure that journalists and analysts get paid fairly for the vital work they do."

Pareto Co-founder and CEO Eric Lamison-White said, "We are delighted to have Jon on the Pareto team. He brings tremendous strategic insight as well as experience in growing media organizations and innovating in content creation and distribution. This will be an asset for both our information consumers as well as the contributors who create the content delivered over the Pareto Network. I believe that Jon will help Pareto realize its goal of becoming the number one thought leader in the cryptocurrency information market."

As President of CNN/U.S. from 2004 to 2010, Klein introduced sweeping innovations in news production and technology, including the "magic touchscreen wall" for data visualization and news coverage partnerships with YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook – leading to a record number of Emmy and Peabody awards for CNN and the highest ratings in network history. As a media entrepreneur, Klein has pioneered online video, over-the-top television, and subscription content platforms.

Klein will help Pareto gain exposure in the broader financial news and public media channels, and craft strategies to establish Pareto in the institutional markets as an influential source of actionable intel.

The Pareto Network is the first peer-to-peer financial content marketplace. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, the network connects providers of financial information in the cryptocurrency space with investors, providing foresight into market inefficiencies and opportunities. Content creators can earn PARETO tokens by sharing financial information that benefits people in the network. When investors compensate content creators, their score goes up which gives them faster access to more actionable information.

