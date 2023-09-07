Former Coalition Head of Engineering Leon Rishniw Joins 1Fort Leadership

Leading cyber insurance solution 1Fort announces the addition of Leon Rishniw, the first Head of Engineering at Coalition and security industry veteran of 25+ years, to its founding team

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Cyber insurtech 1Fort announced today that Leon Rishniw has joined its leadership team as founding Chief Information Security Officer.

A veteran in the cyber insurance and security industries, Rishniw was the first Head of Engineering at Coalition, a leading cyber insurance provider. While at Coalition, he led the development of the first data-driven cyber insurance platform.

Prior to Coalition, Rishniw served as an engineering leader at security firms including Cloudmark, acquired by ProofPoint in 2017, and Qadium, acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2019. He brings over 25 years of engineering experience to the team.

As founding CISO, Rishniw leads 1Fort's security initiatives and strategy. He is also a key contributor to 1Fort's partnerships with leading retail brokerages, enabling them to simplify and automate the cyber insurance process for their mid-to-large clients.

"I'm excited to join the 1Fort team because of the great people and the valuable service we're building. Not only does 1Fort expedite qualifying for cyber insurance for mid-market and enterprise companies, it also helps close security gaps that make these companies vulnerable to attack," said Rishniw.

The addition of Rishniw to 1Fort's leadership reaffirms its commitment to the highest security and data privacy standards. Earlier this year, 1Fort achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance with no qualifications, which objectively certifies its adherence to the top industry standards.

"We are delighted to welcome Leon to the 1Fort team. With his 25+ year expertise in cyber insurance and security, Leon is poised to make significant contributions to our engineering and security initiatives. We look forward to achieving new milestones together," said Anthony Marshi, CEO of 1Fort.

About 1Fort

1Fort is a leading cyber insurtech that simplifies and automates the way mid-to-large businesses get cyber insurance. By partnering with leading retail brokerages, 1Fort's universal cyber application enables their clients to access more favorable policies from top insurers. With strong venture backing and a dedicated team of industry professionals, 1Fort's mission is to democratize cyber resilience by fusing insurance and security.

