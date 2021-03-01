Former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Joins ThayerMahan as Special Advisor for UXO and MEC

GROTON, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC). Frank is a leading authority on the management of UXO and MEC and will serve as a senior advisor to ThayerMahan's Seabed Systems Group.

Frank will be responsible for the health and safety of all personnel and equipment on UXO and MEC projects, will ensure regulatory and environmental compliance, and will review and advise on the remediation and removal of discovered UXO/MEC.

Over Frank's 34-year career in the U.S. Navy, Frank commanded at the unit, group, task force, and Flag

Officer levels. He is known for leading the creation of Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Companies, which added unmanned underwater vehicles and a data analysis team to existing EOD units.

Frank retired in 2016 as a Rear Admiral and as the senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Deep-Sea Diving Officer in the Department of Defense. Notable assignments in his military career include: Command of EOD Mobile Unit EIGHT; All Atlantic Fleet EOD Forces; Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (TASK FORCE 56) throughout the Arabian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan; and global Commander of the 20,000 Sailors and 138 commands comprising the Navy's Expeditionary Combat Forces. While in command, his units received numerous commendations for assigned missions.

Frank earned a B.S. in Oceanography from the US Naval Academy and an M.A. in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

Michael Connor, ThayerMahan's President and CEO stated,

"Frank Morneau brings a unique blend of EOD, UXO, MEC, and diving expertise which will be an invaluable asset to ThayerMahan's current and future seabed projects. Frank's unwavering commitment to safety and hazard decision-making experience will help ensure these projects have safe and successful outcomes."

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to customer missions. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington, MA, Boston, MA and Washington, DC.

