Former Commander of U.S. Central Command General Michael "Erik" Kurilla Joins Operation Healing Forces Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Healing Forces (OHF) proudly announces the appointment of retired U.S. Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, former Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), to its Board of Directors. His leadership and deep understanding of the Special Operations Forces community will help guide OHF's continued growth and impact on the wounded warriors, families, caregivers, and survivors it serves.

General Kurilla's appointment brings unparalleled experience and personal insight to OHF's mission of strengthening, healing, and empowering resilience among America's Special Operations Forces and their families. Having spent decades leading elite units in some of the most demanding and complex combat environments in modern history, General Kurilla understands firsthand the unique challenges faced by those who serve at the Tip of the Spear and by the loved ones who support them.

"As a combat wounded veteran and highly respected leader within the Special Operations Forces community, General Kurilla brings both personal experience and deep empathy for the warriors and families we serve," said Kerry Irvin, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Healing Forces. "His leadership and vision will help guide our continued work to meet the evolving needs of this extraordinary community."

Raised in Elk River, Minnesota, General Kurilla was commissioned into the Infantry from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1988 with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Over a 38-year career, he commanded at every level, including the XVIII Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division, and 75th Ranger Regiment. Additionally, he served as the Director of Operations and Assistance Commanding General for the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), and led combat and operational deployments in Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Kosovo, and other regions around the world.

"Operation Healing Forces has earned deep trust within the Special Operations community because it understands the challenges that warriors and their families face every day," said General Kurilla. "The organization is making a lasting difference in the lives of so many, and I look forward to building on that foundation to help expand the reach and impact of its mission."

"General Kurilla's leadership will help guide Operation Healing Forces in advancing vital programs that restore stability, strengthen families, and foster renewed purpose and resilience among America's Special Operations Forces," said OHF Founder and Chairman of the Board, Gary Markel, "We are deeply honored to have him join our mission."

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that serves the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen United States Special Operations Forces community, including active-duty members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. Through programs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and resilience, OHF strengthens relationships, restores hope, and helps rebuild lives for those who have endured visible and invisible wounds of military service. Since its founding in 2011, OHF has served more than 13,500 individuals through therapeutic retreats, mental health and crisis assistance, and family support programs.

For more information, visit www.operationhealingforces.org.

