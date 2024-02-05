Former Commerce Department Leaders Urge Biden to Withdraw March-In Proposal

News provided by

Council for Innovation Promotion

05 Feb, 2024, 11:06 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Commerce Secretaries Gary Locke and Carlos Gutierrez recently joined three former directors of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office -- including Council for Innovation Promotion Co-Chairs David Kappos and Andrei Iancu -- and four former directors of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in urging the Biden administration to withdraw a draft NIST proposal that threatens trillions of dollars' worth of future economic growth.

NIST's proposed guidance would deliberately misinterpret a 43-year-old bipartisan law known as the Bayh-Dole Act. That statute has catalyzed U.S. innovation, added over $1 trillion to America's GDP, supported millions of jobs, and helped launch tens of thousands of startups.

"Never before has any administration, of either party, believed it has the power to relicense patents based on the price of the commercially available products in question," the bipartisan group of former senior officials warned. NIST's unprecedented assertion that a product's price is now a legitimate trigger for invoking march-in rights would turn "our technology transfer system on its head," they continued.

Throughout the six-page letter, the officials refute the legal basis for the NIST guidance while pointing out its many practical flaws.

"We emphasize in the strongest possible terms: the proposed framework poses a major threat to America's prosperity," the letter states.

Signatories of the letter, which was organized by the bipartisan Council for Innovation Promotion, include former U.S. Secretaries of Commerce Gary Locke and Carlos Gutierrez, Directors of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Andrei Iancu, David Kappos, and Jon W. Dudas, as well as Directors of the National Institute of Standards and Technology Walter G. Copan, Willie E. May, Patrick D. Gallagher, and William A. Jeffrey.

The full letter is available here.

"The Council for Innovation Promotion is honored to lead this distinguished group of former government officials in opposing the march-in proposal," said Frank Cullen, C4IP executive director.

About the Council for Innovation Promotion: The Council for Innovation Promotion is a bipartisan coalition dedicated to promoting strong and effective intellectual property rights that drive innovation, boost economic competitiveness, and improve lives everywhere.

Press contact:
Morgan Miller
[email protected]
202-990-3350

SOURCE Council for Innovation Promotion

Also from this source

Council for Innovation Promotion Urges Biden Admin to Oppose IP Waiver

Council for Innovation Promotion Urges Biden Admin to Oppose IP Waiver

Yesterday, the Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) and nearly 50 former government officials and intellectual property experts sent a letter to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Domestic Policy

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.