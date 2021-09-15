Former Concho Resources Executive Travis Counts Joins Bracewell's Oil and Gas Team

"We're excited to welcome Travis to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "His in-house experience gives him a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing our clients in the energy, finance, infrastructure and real estate sectors."

Counts has negotiated and closed transactions exceeding $75 billion in aggregate value over the course of his career, including Concho's $16 billion merger with ConocoPhillips, which closed in January 2021. From 2013 to 2021, Counts held various officer positions at Concho, including as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary from 2017 to 2021; vice president, general counsel and assistant corporate secretary from 2015 to 2017; and vice president and general counsel from 2013 to 2015. Counts also held various in-house legal positions at Petrohawk Energy and Halcon Resources from 2010 to 2013, including vice president and deputy general counsel at Halcon from 2012 to 2013, and corporate associate general counsel at Petrohawk from 2010 to 2012. Prior to joining Petrohawk, Counts was an equity member at another law firm.

"Travis has led some of the most sophisticated and successful in-house legal teams in the energy industry for over a decade," said G. Alan Rafte, chair of Bracewell's business and regulatory section. "His deep knowledge and experience of the industry brings additional strength to our market-leading energy practice."

Bracewell has one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the world. The firm is widely regarded as a go-to firm for transactional, regulatory and litigation matters across the energy spectrum, including in the oil and gas, conventional power and renewable energy sectors, and consistently earns top rankings in Chambers USA, Chambers Global and Legal 500 US.

Counts in the 17th partner or senior principal to laterally join Bracewell since the start of the year. Other recent hires include Patrick Bredehoft, Andrew C. Cookingham and Wilson G. Jones in Dallas; Ibrahim Siddiki in Dubai; Tom Jamieson, Ro Lazarovitch, Jo En Low and Gordon Stewart in London; Seth D. DuCharme, Theodore F. Duver, Martin Gusy, Frank Lee and Laura Martone in New York; and Rachael Novier Marsh, Yasmin Nelson and Anne M. Termine in Washington, DC.

"I'm excited to return to private practice by joining Bracewell's dynamic and growing team," said Counts. "I've enjoyed working with the team as a client over the years and look forward to working with my new partners in serving the needs of our clients."

Counts earned his J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Tulane University School of Law and his B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

