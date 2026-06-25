Former Congressional Candidate and Business Leader Jessi Melton Launches "Americana," a New Podcast Exploring Faith, Politics, and American Life

Former congressional candidate, entrepreneur, and media commentator Jessi Melton has launched Americana, The Podcast, a new show exploring faith, politics, culture, and American life through thoughtful conversations and commentary.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessi Melton, entrepreneur, public servant, and former Republican congressional candidate, has officially launched Americana, The Podcast, a new long-form show dedicated to thoughtful conversations about faith, politics, culture, and the issues shaping everyday American life.

Grounded in faith. Clear on the facts. Jessi Melton launches Americana, a podcast for thoughtful conversation. Post this Jessi Melton, host of Americana the Podcast, discussing faith, politics, culture, and current events.

At a time when public discourse is often driven by outrage, division, and sensationalism, Americana offers a different approach. Hosted by Melton, the podcast creates space for meaningful dialogue, honest commentary, and deeper exploration of the ideas influencing the nation's future.

"Americana was created because so many Americans are asking the same questions," said Melton. "Who can we trust? What is actually true? How do we stay grounded in our faith while navigating a rapidly changing culture? My goal isn't to generate outrage. It's to encourage understanding."

Melton brings a unique perspective to the microphone. A Florida-based businesswoman and consultant, she built her career helping organizations navigate growth, strategy, and change before stepping into the political arena. In 2020, she ran for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, advocating for constitutional principles, limited government, and civic engagement.

Her experiences in business, public service, and community leadership now inform the conversations featured on Americana. The podcast examines issues at the intersection of politics, faith, culture, and public life, while highlighting voices from across the country who are working to shape their communities and the future of America.

Season One features interviews and discussions with public officials, entrepreneurs, faith leaders, advocates, and everyday Americans. Topics range from government accountability and economic policy to cultural trends, religious liberty, leadership, and the challenges facing modern families and communities.

Recent episodes include conversations such as Could America Survive Without the IRS?, featuring former congressional candidate and public policy advocate Catalina Lauf. Future episodes will continue exploring some of the most pressing questions facing the nation through a lens of faith, personal responsibility, and civic engagement.

The launch of Americana marks the latest chapter in Melton's growing media presence. Her commentary and perspectives have previously been featured by national outlets including Fox News, Newsmax, Real America's Voice, The Epoch Times, and Townhall.

According to Melton, the podcast was intentionally designed to stand apart from traditional political media.

"In today's media environment, every issue is treated like a battle," she said. "But not every issue has a simple answer. Every issue deserves a fair conversation. That's what we're building with Americana."

In addition to the podcast, listeners can engage with Melton through a companion newsletter featuring original commentary, articles, episode updates, and reflections on current events. The broader Americana platform aims to foster a growing community of listeners interested in substantive discussions rather than partisan noise.

Rooted in Melton's Christian faith and commitment to civic participation, the show seeks to encourage thoughtful engagement with the issues affecting families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

Americana, The Podcast is now streaming on major podcast platforms and is also available in video format. New episodes will be released regularly throughout 2026.

For more information, interviews, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, visit the official Americana website and follow Jessi Melton across social media platforms.

About Jessi Melton

Jessi Melton is a Florida entrepreneur, consultant, speaker, and media host. She is the creator and host of Americana, The Podcast, a platform dedicated to exploring faith, politics, culture, and American life through thoughtful conversations and commentary. A former congressional candidate and community advocate, Melton's work focuses on encouraging civic engagement, leadership, and meaningful dialogue in an increasingly complex world.

Learn more about her and listen to her podcast at https://americanathepodcast.com/

For Inquiries: [email protected]

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SOURCE Americana, The Podcast