Former Congressman and JP Morgan Chase Executive Join Bipartisan Board of Higher Learning Advocates

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Learning Advocates, a non-profit organization working to shift federal policy from higher education to higher learning, announced the addition of two members of its Board of Directors, Congressman Luke Messer and JP Morgan Chase head of employee engagement Michael D'Ausilio. The organization also welcomed Nia Ariel Davis Sigona, Government Relations Director, and Erica Hilton, Communications Manager, to the Higher Learning Advocates team.

"As Higher Learning Advocates remains dedicated to working towards advocating for federal policy and the needs of today's students, we are excited that our team is growing with individuals who can bring their expertise of higher education, federal policy, and advocacy to the organization," says Julie Peller, Higher Learning Advocates' founder and executive director. "With Congressman Messer and Michael D'Ausilio's leadership, and Nia and Erica's areas of expertise and skills, Higher Learning Advocates continues to work to advance its mission to shift federal policy to accelerate responsiveness to support the success of today's students."

Former Congressman Luke Messer, and current Principal of Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, served as the U.S. Representative for Indiana's Sixth Congressional District from 2013 to 2019. During his tenure, he successfully authored and enacted legislation addressing banking, taxation, immigration, federal deregulation, foreign affairs and education issues. Drawing from a three-term tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, including four years as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, Congressman Messer understands the competing interests that shape federal policy — and continues to work to ensure private sector leaders have a voice in the process.

As a leader in Human Resources, D'Ausilio is responsible for developing strategies to attract, develop and retain the best people. His experience in talent management, leadership development, compensation planning, performance management and employee relations helps organizations deliver on their strategic priorities. D'Ausilio brings his focus on creating positive employee experiences and best-in-class people practices to higher education policy to advocate for better support of today's students. Currently, D'Ausilio is the Global Head of Employee Engagement, Culture & Conduct for JP Morgan Chase.

Davis Sigona previously worked with The Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program to further a state-based initiative to support baccalaureate-seeking community college transfer students, led a policy and legal strategy team at the District of Columbia Public Schools, and examined equity and accountability with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. She is working to advance Higher Learning Advocates' policy priorities and strategy with government, private, and public partners.

The newest team member, Hilton, brings experiences in strategic communications and digital communication to the organization. Previously, she led the digital communications efforts at the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA). Hilton has taught classes in strategic communications, public relations, and media studies at Penn State University and is currently a doctoral candidate in mass communications.

Higher Learning Advocates is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to shift federal policy from higher education to higher learning—education and training beyond high school that leads to a degree, credential, or employment. While more students are participating in higher education than ever before, there is a vast and growing disconnect between federal policy and the needs of today's students, employers, and communities. We are working toward federal policies that create transparent pathways to success, incentivize innovation, protect students and taxpayers, and improve outcomes.

SOURCE Higher Learning Advocates